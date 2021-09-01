Best Fujifilm X100V deals in September 2021

There are many Fujifilm X100V deals out there, if you know where to look. Spotting the best and cheapest deal for this retro-styled, compact camera can be difficult, and that's where we can help. We've searched the web, so that you don't have to, to bring you the latest offers on the Fujifilm X100V.

The Fujifilm X100V is part of Fujifilm’s X series camera range. However, unlike other X-series cameras, it doesn’t take interchangeable lenses, instead, it has a fixed 23mm f/2 lens (35mm equivalent) which offers a classic focal length for everyday use and street photography. With its slim design and ergonomic styling, its compact enough to fit in your jacket pocket, and once you get your hands on one, you'll just want to take it with you every where.

Whether you're a pro or enthusiast, we think there's a lot to like in the X100V: it sports Fujifilm’s 26.1-megapixel X-Trans processor, has a superb lens which offers great resolution, and a tilting touchscreen. It's one of the best Fujifilm cameras for fans of the Fujifilm brand, and is definitely one of the best compact cameras for enthusiasts.

Read more: Fujifilm X100V review

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm X100V is incredibly well made, with a small, compact body and beautiful retro styling. The top and bottom plates are constructed from single pieces of aluminum and the body has an elegant ‘Alumite’ satin finish (it is also available in black, as pictured below).

The Fujifilm X100V is a very cool piece of kit with gorgeous retro styling, and is enjoying reduced prices right now. So why not take advantage of the best offers today in readiness to show off your lovely kit once the world is back up and running?

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

