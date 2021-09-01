Popular

Best Fujifilm X100V deals in September 2021

The Fujifilm X100V – a retro-styled and pocketable camera – just became more attractive as its price has been reduced

The best Fujifilm X100V deals
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

There are many Fujifilm X100V deals out there, if you know where to look. Spotting the best and cheapest deal for this retro-styled, compact camera can be difficult, and that's where we can help. We've searched the web, so that you don't have to, to bring you the latest offers on the Fujifilm X100V.

The Fujifilm X100V is part of Fujifilm’s X series camera range. However, unlike other X-series cameras, it doesn’t take interchangeable lenses, instead, it has a fixed 23mm f/2 lens (35mm equivalent) which offers a classic focal length for everyday use and street photography. With its slim design and ergonomic styling, its compact enough to fit in your jacket pocket, and once you get your hands on one, you'll just want to take it with you every where. 

Whether you're a pro or enthusiast, we think there's a lot to like in the X100V: it sports Fujifilm’s 26.1-megapixel X-Trans processor, has a superb lens which offers great resolution, and a tilting touchscreen. It's one of the best Fujifilm cameras for fans of the Fujifilm brand, and is definitely one of the best compact cameras for enthusiasts. 

Read more: Fujifilm X100V review

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X100V specs

Want a pocket-sized camera with beautiful styling that gives great results? Look no further

Sensor: 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 | Image processor: X-Processor Pro 4 | Autofocus: 117-area hybrid phase/contrast AF | ISO range: 160-12,800 (exp. 80-51,200) | Max image size: 6,240 x 4,160 | Video: C4K/4K UHD, 30/25/24p | Metering modes: 256-zone, multi, spot, average, center weighted | Viewfrinder: Hybrid OVF/OLED EVF, 3.69m dots | Size: 128.0 x 74.8 x 53.3mm | Weight: 478g (including battery and memory card)

Slim and pocketable
26.1MP APS-C sensor
Tilting touchscreen
Non-interchangeable lens
No optical stabilization

The Fujifilm X100V is incredibly well made, with a small, compact body and beautiful retro styling. The top and bottom plates are constructed from single pieces of aluminum and the body has an elegant  ‘Alumite’ satin finish (it is also available in black, as pictured below).

The Fujifilm X100V is a very cool piece of kit with gorgeous retro styling, and is enjoying reduced prices right now. So why not take advantage of the best offers today in readiness to show off your lovely kit once the world is back up and running?

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Kulsoom Middleton
Kulsoom Middleton

Kulsoom has a long history of contributing to Future’s portfolio of photography publications, including N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Digital Camera Magazine, making her well placed to identify some of the best deals and savings being offered – especially during sales bonanzas like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.


Her expertise isn’t just limited to imaging, but extends across all forms of technology. So in addition to writing about cameras, lenses, filters, tripods, gimbals and camera bags, Kulsoom also provides buying guides and flags up great deals on smartphones, smartphone cases, camera drones, instant cameras, action cameras, laptops, laptop cases, scrapbooks and everything in-between. 

