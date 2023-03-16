The best DJI Mini 2 SE deals and prices in March 2023

DJI Mini 2 SE
(Image credit: DJI )

If you're looking for the best DJI Mini 2 SE deals around at the moment, you've come to the right place. Fortunately for you, we've searched high and low, and are pleased to present the best prices and deals on the DJI Mini 2 SE drone for you below. 

The Mini 2 SE is an excellent budget drone for hobbyists and beginners alike. So, if you fancy getting into aerial photography, don't miss out on these cool offers to get your hands on one of the most popular quadcopter camera drones (opens in new tab) on the market today...

DJI Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo it provides adds a bag, three batteries, and a charging hub that can charge the batteries in sequence without having to swap them. (Image credit: DJI )
We regularly update the deals and our findings on this page, so if you're not ready to buy a drone just yet, you could always bookmark this page and check it out later, meaning you won't miss out on a deal that suits you.

The DJI Mini 2 SE lets any drone pilot of any ability take stunning aerial videos at up to 2.7K resolution at 30 frames per second, while also being able to take 12-megapixel photos.

The Mini 2 SE is a more affordable option than the Mini 2, yet it keeps much of its functionality with the same 36 mph flight speed, up to 6.2-mile OcuSync 2.0 video transmission, and more. 

The Mini 2 SE also delivers convenience, making it easy and fun for beginners and experts alike. QuickShots and panorama intelligent pre-programmed flight modes allow for pro results with just one tap. Even with its lightweight frame, the Mini 2 SE is safe to use with robust wind resistance and return-to-home functionality.

DJI Mini 2 SE specifications

Entry-level, highly portable drone that is an excellent for hobbyists and beginners

Weight: 249g | Dimensions (folded): 289.x 56.x 245mm | Dimensions (unfolded): 81x58.x 138mm | Sensor: 1/2.3in CMOS | Camera resolution: 12MP | Maximum aperture: ƒ/2.8 | EFL: 24mm | Field of View: 83˚ | Shutter: Electronic, 4-1/8000 s | Video Resolution: 2.7K @ 30pfs | Color: 8-bit | Gimbal: 3-axis | Max Range: 6.2 Miles / 10 km | Max flight: 31mins | Collision sensors: Front/Back/Downward | Max Speed: 35.8 mph

Beginner-friendly
31-minute flight time
Intelligent flight modes and Quickshot
No 4K vide/'o

(Image credit: DJI )
