The revolutionary DJI Ronin 4D 6K is now available to buy

The DJI Ronin 4D 6K combines the all-new full-frame Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera, capable of 6K recording, a 4-axis stabilization system, a LiDAR focusing system, and an extremely capable video transmission and control system in a single body – and this revolutionary camera is now available to buy direct from DJI.

For US customers, it's worth noting that B&H also has the DJI Ronin 4D 6K in stock and ready to ship.

DJI Ronin 4D 6K | $6,799

DJI Ronin 4D 6K | £5,659

DJI Ronin 4D 6K | AU$10,149

Designed and built to the exacting standards of professional filmmakers, DJI Ronin 4D makes high-end productions more efficient, makes spectacular camera moves possible in the most convenient way, and enables creative professionals to tell their stories with an entirely new visual language.

Excellent filmmaking begins with the perfect shot, which is why DJI developed its most powerful cinematic imaging platform to date. A flagship proprietary chipset fuels an intelligent image processing system, CineCore 3.0, which delivers an internal RAW codec with precise color reproduction, advanced assistive functions with a high-performance AI engine, and multi-link monitoring and control with low-latency image processing.

Complementing the imaging system is a brand-new, full-frame Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera. It enables cinematographers to capture footage in full cinematic quality and, in addition to the commonly used H.264 codec, the X9-6K can internally record Apple ProRes leaving more latitude for editing in post.

The Zenmuse X9-6K supports up to 6K at 60p and 4K 120p, giving creators multiple options for capturing cinema-quality footage. To create gripping, atmospheric shots, the dual-native ISO of 800/5,000 and over 14 stops of dynamic range help capture scenes with rich color grades, regardless of shooting scenario. Even in complicated lighting situations, DJI Ronin 4D’s proprietary DJI Cinema Color System (DCCS) delivers natural skin tones and enables effortless tonal consistency across a project when using different cinema cameras.

The camera’s built-in nine-stop physical ND filters make it easy to adjust to drastically changing lighting conditions, especially when outside on location. In addition, the X9 is equipped with an interchangeable lens mount enabling connection to DJI’s proprietary DL mount, Leica M mount, and other mounts with short-flange focal distances. This provides cinematographers the opportunity to use ultra-large aperture lenses, anamorphic lenses, and vintage manual lenses to create their desired look and style.

Regardless of its lack of Apple ProRes RAW, which many would have been excited to employ within their workflows, the DJI Ronin 4D takes two great concepts of a great cinema camera and combines it will excellent stabilization to create a unique product that many will be keen to use on project going forward or transitioning to this all-in-one solution all together.

