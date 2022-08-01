This Doogee S89 Pro rugged camera phone has a 64MP Sony sensor!

DOOGEE Hengtong Technology Co. Ltd has announced the S89 Pro, which boasts an unbelievably big 12000mAh battery and will come bundled with a 65W fast charging brick.

The new tough phone, which runs Android 12, is powered by the MediaTek P90 chipset, with an 8GB RAM setup and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 512GB with a TF card. Up front there’s a 6.3-inch LCD FHD+ display with a punch hole for the phone’s selfie camera.

The best rugged phones allow you to take photos anywhere without worrying about causing damage, and the Doogee S89 Pro certainly looks tough. But let's delve into its camera specs a bit further...

Doogee S89 Pro phone: camera system

The Doogee S89 Pro boasts a triple camera system, which is housed in a fun, cartoon robot-shaped camera bump: a 64MP Sony main sensor, a 20MP night vision camera, and an 8MP wide-angle camera. Lastly, up front there is a 16MP selfie camera. Very decent specs indeed.

Back to the robot-shaped camera bump which provides something we haven’t seen before: RGB light-emitting eyes! Users can preset light patterns, speed, and color. Colors can be assigned to alerts, incoming phone calls, and voice commands and users can even synchronize the effects with music and create their own miniature disco…

Coming with IP68 and IP69K certifications, the S89 Pro is not afraid of getting wet, whether it’s being exposed to stay or being completely submerged in water. It also boasts MIL-STD-810H certification, which means it’s also drop-resistant.

S89 Pro: Price and availability

Given the Doogee S89 Pro's impressive build and specifications it comes at a very impressive price point of approximately $269/£225 and will be available in worldwide markets. Could the phone also become one of the best budget camera phones?