Speed camera goes rogue, flashing 12,000 people under the speed limit!

A speed camera on a busy road near Cardiff, UK has experienced a technical malfunction causing it to flash at drivers regardless of their speed. Every day thousands of commuters drive past the camera as they travel to and from the Welsh capital and several are worried they will be fined even though they were driving under the speed limit.

Road safety chiefs have confirmed that drivers who were flashed while going under the speed limit will not be fined as it’s a fault with the device. However, for anyone driving past it without the knowledge it is faulty, the thought of getting a speed ticket is still a worry.

The speed camera in question is one of the most prolific in Wales and is situated at the junction between Colchester Avenue in Pen - y - Lan and Newport Road. Between April 2014 and March 2015, it caught an enormous 12,107 people speeding according to ITV news. A spokesman from Go Safe, the company that monitors speed cameras in Wales made a statement to Wales online (opens in new tab) which said:

“I’ve received confirmation from the Safety Camera Unit covering the South Wales Police area that no offenses would be processed if the camera is faulty... I’m aware that this camera went offline recently due to a reported fault and that the supplier was investigating. I’ve enquired as to whether it has been back online since this fault or whether the investigation into the fault is still ongoing”

It’s not clear as to whether the issue has been fixed yet but at least those worrying about getting a fine can be sure that as long as they were going under the 30mph speed limit they won’t do.

