Rambo-ready rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro gets removable battery

Samsung has announced the Galaxy XCover6 Pro a few weeks earlier than anticipated and it’s certainly different from the better-known, best-current Samsung phones (opens in new tab). The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is an enterprise-ready smartphone designed to help employees get more from their device, whether they’re in the office or in the field. It has a gaggle of features that we aren’t used to seeing anymore including removable battery and a set of POGO charging pins allowing users to dock and quickly charge their devices from the Galaxy XCover6 Pro.

“Uncompromised durability with seamless connectivity” KC Choi, Samsung

“We created the Galaxy XCover Pro series to give companies a mobile device strong enough to withstand the rigors of business on the frontline. We’re excited to extend this commitment further with the introduction of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, a device that pairs uncompromised durability with seamless connectivity to unlock success for businesses of all shapes and sizes,” said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro: Specifications

The rugged 5G Galaxy XCover6, features 6GHz band support in Wi-Fi 6E and manages to have chunky bezels but still features a decent sized screen at 6.6-inches. It’s a TFT, rather than OLED display but has an 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It’s protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ and boasts IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Additionally, it has military grade MIL-STD-810H certification, meaning it really is a rugged phone that can withstand the effects of difficult environmental conditions.

Annoyingly, Samsung has been vague and announced the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 as featuring a "6nm octa-core SoC" – so we don’t actually know what chip it has yet. We do know there's 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable thanks to its microSD card slot.

(Image credit: Samsung )

(opens in new tab)

We aren’t used to seeing removable smartphone batteries these days, but the Galaxy XCover6 bucks this trend with its 4,050 mAh cell, which is easily swapped with a fresh one when it runs out – great for field work. Thanks to the phone’s convenient POGO charging capabilities, multiple users can even dock their device and quickly power up for uninterrupted productivity. Furthermore, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro features Samsung DeX, which enables users to connect their device to an external display, keyboard and mouse and enjoy a PC-like experience.

Moving on to the Galaxy XCover6’s camera system, there’s a respectable 50MP main sensor on the rear, joined by a 8MP ultra-wide and a 13MP camera up front.

Samsung is providing users with security updates for up to five years and four additional One UI and OS upgrades after the initial global launch, helping to meet Galaxy for the Planet’s goal of reducing e-waste.

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro: Price & availability

Samsung hasn’t announced pricing for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro yet but has confirmed it will be available in select markets across Europe, Asia and the Middle East starting in this month, with availability expanding to other regions at a later date.

iPhone 14: everything we know so far

Best iPhones for photographers (opens in new tab)

iPhone generations (opens in new tab) - an Apple phone timeline

Best USB-C hubs (opens in new tab)

Best camera phone (opens in new tab)

Best budget camera phone (opens in new tab)

Best camera for TikTok (opens in new tab)

Best camera for Instagram (opens in new tab)