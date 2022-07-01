Nokia G11 Plus appears but key specifications remain a mystery

Nokia has announced the Nokia G11 Plus, a follow up to the G11 it launched back in February this year. It’s being marketed as ‘Secure. Future-proof. Built for performance,’ and indeed the specs released by Nokia on its official website (opens in new tab) look decent and a contender for being one of the best Nokia phones (opens in new tab), but the company hasn’t revealed which processor is powering the phone, what its battery capacity is or indeed even its pricing or availability…

Nokia G11 Plus: Specifications

Mystery chip aside, Nokia says the smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage onboard, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card (opens in new tab). Headline features include a 6.51-inch HD+ screen with toughened glass and a 90Hz refresh-rate and a battery that Nokia says lasts for three days, but doesn’t divulge its size, only that it has 10W charging – again, bizarrely vague!

Nokia is also offering 2 OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates as standard – which is actually really good. The final big hitter in the Nokia G11 Plus’ specifications arsenal is the 50MP f/1.8 AI primary camera on the rear, which is joined by a 2MP auxiliary unit and LED flash. Up front, there’s an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

Complimenting the smartphone’s slim, sleek design is a textured finish on the back panel, which features a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port and the choice of Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey colorways.

Nokia G11 Plus: Price & availability

Price and availability for the Nokia G11 Plus are currently unknown. We hope that Nokia soon release this information, along with the essential missing specifications, as it’s impossible to really get an idea of how ‘good’ the phone looks and indeed whether it’s a good buy without full specs and a price to weigh up how it compares with the competition…

