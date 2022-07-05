Kate Middleton photographs Camilla for Country Life cover with Canon EOS 5D IV

The Duchess of Cambridge's portrait of Camilla chosen for the cover of Country Life

It's well known that Kate Middleton, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, is a keen amateur photographer, crediting her love of photography to her grandfather (opens in new tab). She is currently the patron of the Royal Photographic Society (opens in new tab), and has been spotted with many brands of camera over years, including a Sony, Fujifilm and most often, Canon.

The Duchess of Cornwall has most recently put her photography skills into practice by taking cover images of Camilla, the HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, for a special anniversary issue of Country Life (opens in new tab). The issue, set to be published on July 13 2022, is being guest-edited by the Duchess of Cornwall.

The charming portrait of HRH The Duchess of Cornwall was captured in the garden, to reflect her love for the countryside. She was photographed using natural light, and HRH The Duchess of Cambridge used a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (opens in new tab) with a Canon EF50mm f/1.2L USM, an incredibly popular lens for portraiture.

In terms of camera settings, a wide aperture of f/2.8 was used to throw the background into a blur and focus on the royal sitter, and along with a shutter speed of 1/800sec and ISO 320.

The cover image of Country Life captured by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge (Image credit: The Duchess of Cambridge for Country Life)

According to Paula Lester, Country Life’s Managing and Features Editor, The Duchess of Cambridge was incredibly professional about the assignment, talking through the elements of shoot ahead of time. It took place at Ray Mill House in Lacock, which is The Duchess of Cornwall’s private home in the county of Wiltshire, UK.

"The Duchess of Cambridge took our cover images at the request of our Guest Editor", shares Paula (opens in new tab). "She phoned me to discuss our requirements for the cover and subsequently composed a range of beautifully shot images. The Duchess of Cornwall, and we could not be happier with the results — in fact, the set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which The Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection."

The chosen cover image will grace the souvenir 244-page issue of Country Life, which will coincide with The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday.

