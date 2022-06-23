What camera does Kate Middleton use? She's been spotted with a Sony!

Famously a Fujifilm user, Kate Middleton recently got to grips with a Sony A7S camera

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds a Sony mirrorless camera while speaking to people from the ELEVATE initiative at Brixton House on June 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge traded in her familiar Fujifilm setup for a Sony camera, during a recent engagement to mark Windrush Day in the United Kingdom.

Catherine, better known as Kate Middleton, got hands on with a Sony A7S video camera (likely the Sony A7S III (opens in new tab)) with a G Master zoom lens mounted on a bulky Neewer shoulder rig, with the camera operator joking, "You need a lot of upper body strength!" to the Royal.

• What are good cameras for photography? (opens in new tab)

“(Kate) wanted to understand how to put it on and how to move it around," visual artist Davinia Clarke told the Express & Star (opens in new tab). "She was up for it and she did better than me. It's really heavy, she was good."

The Princess of the United Kingdom was very keen to get to grips with the video camera, despite it being a change of pace from her regular photography equipment, which can be seen in a video at the link above.

"Oh no, you'll have to edit [my mistakes]!" she joked upon setting the camera on her shoulders, as Clarke pressed the record button to allow her to shoot some actual footage on the setup. 

"So can you zoom in, or do I have to physically move closer?" asked the Duchess, who proceeded to use her feet to zoom before adjusting the zoom ring. "It takes the whole photography thing to another level."

Kate has used a number of cameras throughout the years. In 2012 her photographs of Borneo (opens in new tab), shot on a Canon PowerShot G12 compact camera, were released by St James's Palace, and she made headlines in 2015 when she took the first public photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab), captured on a Canon EOS 5D Mark II DSLR. 

Recently, however, she has switched to Fujifilm mirrorless camera, being pictured with a Fujifilm X-T3 (opens in new tab) and a Fujinon XF 23mm f/1.4 lens in the National Portrait Gallery book Hold Still (opens in new tab)

Kate was visiting Brixton House in southeast London with His Royal Highness Prince William, meeting with young British-Caribbean creatives to mark Windrush Day – which recognizes the Windrush Generation and their descendants for their contributions to Britain since the Second World War.

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine (opens in new tab)Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show (opens in new tab). An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

