Google Pixel 6a is available to pre-order now – here’s where to find the best deals

Google's latest budget phone has now been announced, and the Google Pixel 6a delivers excellent value at its core. It's powered by the same Tensor chipset found in the more expensive Google Pixel 6 flagships (opens in new tab) but that isn't all that it has going for it.

The Pixel 6a is certainly an impressive midrange phone offering a small and lightweight form, measuring 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm and weighing just 179g. The weight is mainly due to the fact that it has a plastic back, rather than the glass of the Pixel 6 models, but, at this price you can't knock Google for this.

Featuring a 6.1" FHD+ OLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM and a storage option of 128GB the 6a is designed to be a cheaper alternative to the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab), without a lot of compromise. One area of note is the cameras on the 6a – while you can't expect flagship 50MP main cameras on the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a is equipped with two modest 12 megapixel cameras for wide and ultra-wide shooting. With the same 8MP front camera, however, your selfie game will still be on point.

Along with the acclaimed Magic eraser that lets you remove unwanted subjects in your selfies or travel pics, the 6a also features Night Sight, allowing you to capture city lights, starry skies ands even portraits in low light situations.

If you're looking to update your tired out smartphone and already love the Google system, then the Google Pixel 6a could be the phone for you! The phone officially goes on sale on July 28, but you can pre-order it now to avoid disappointment.

Best Google Pixel 6a deals

Today's best google pixel 6a deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) AU $1,099 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for one of the best Google phones (opens in new tab) take a look at our Google Pixel 6 Pro review (opens in new tab). If you're interested in other brands, we've rounded up all of the best camera phones (opens in new tab).