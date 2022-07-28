DxO updates PureRAW 2 with native Apple M1 and M2 support

DxO PureRAW version 2.1 has just been released, and as well as getting boosted performance on Apple Silicon, PureRAW 2.1 brings support for Canon’s latest EOS R cameras and smarter batch processing options.

DxO PureRAW takes DxO’s legendary raw processing, lens corrections and DeepPRIME processing and builds it into a simple batch-processing raw converter which can output either ready to use JPEG images or pre-processed ‘linear DNG’ files which can be used just like regular raw files in programs light Lightroom or Capture One.

DeepPRIME is one of DxO’s key technologies. It uses AI and sophisticated processing to reduce noise and maximise detail in high ISO shots and can transform your expectations about what your camera can achieve. Its unique selling point is that it applies its noise reduction as part of its raw demosaicing process, rather than later when the image has already been processed.

DxO software, including PureRAW, DxO PhotoLab and DxO Nik Collection features strongly in our list of the best photo editing software on the market right now.

Until now, DxO PureRAW has run under Apple’s Rosetta emulation for software designed for Intel Macs before the M-series processors arrived. Now, with native Apple Silicon support, PureRAW 2.1’s interface is 10% faster and it can use the neural processing architecture in the new chips.

PureRAW applies lens corrections using custom modules for specific camera-lens combinations. Many are installed as standard, but many more can be downloaded automatically, as the software can instantly identify the gear used from the image EXIF data. As of PureRAW 2.1, DxO now offers 74,000 different camera-lens modules, and adds support for Canon’s latest EOS R7 and R10 models. That’s quick work, given that these cameras are not on sale yet (at the time of writing).

PureRAW 2.1 also now supports the Canon EOS R5 C and the Leica M11. You can see a full list of supported cameras on the DxO website (opens in new tab).

PureRAW 2.1 is available now and costs $129/£115 (about AU$200). It's a free update for existing PureRAW 2 owners and upgrade pricing is available for owners of older versions.