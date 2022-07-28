Best Fuji Instax Mini 70 deals in July 2022: best prices and stock updates

The camera's design incorporates a retractable two-element Fujinon 60mm f/12.7 lens that permits focusing as close as 11.8" in macro mode. The optical real image viewfinder has a 0.37x magnification along with a target spot to aid with composition, and the front of the lens incorporates a small mirror to also benefit more accurate selfie compositions.
The best Fuji Instax Mini 70 deals
Share the memories with this instant film camera
Film type: INSTAX Mini Instant Film | Focal lengh: 60mm f/12.7 | Viewfinder: Optical Viewfinder with Target Spot | Focus: 11.8" / 0.3 m to infinity | Size: 9.9 x 11.4 x 5.3 cm | Weight (body only): 9.9 oz / 280.7 g
Credit card size prints
Great retro feel
Autofocus
Plastic build
Film can be expensive
Besides the standard automatic exposure control, with +/- 2/3 EV exposure compensation, the built-in flash can be used in conjunction with an automated exposure mode to adjust shutter speeds for enhanced background detail. A dedicated Selfie shooting mode also automatically adjusts brightness and accounts for the close-up shooting distance of self-portraits and a creative Hi-Key mode brightens the overall exposure for cleaner-looking skin tones.
For self-portraits taken at longer than an arm's length, the Instax Mini 70 also features a tripod mount and a 10 second self-timer. Additionally, for sharing a print with someone, the continuous photo self-timer mode will automatically shoot two frames within the self-timer's duration to provide you a pair of similar prints.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.