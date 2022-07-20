The best Canon EOS R5 deals in July 2022: stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best and cheapest Canon EOS R5 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in July 2020, the Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) has been one of the hottest cameras around.

Of course we're still seeing shortages on electronic chips, which are causing shortages in the global camera industry, and retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models.

But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Canon EOS R5 in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

There's been a lot of hype (opens in new tab) surrounding the Canon EOS R5, and it is warranted: it's the first mirrorless camera to shoot 8K video, which outclasses many of the best cinema cameras (opens in new tab); its shooting speed puts it on par with the best cameras for sport (opens in new tab) and shooting wildlife; its 45MP sensor outstrips most of the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab), and its 8-stop in-body image stabilization is simply superb.

Featuring, 20fps continuous shooting, Duel Pixel CMOS AF II capability and the ability to use Eye, Face and Head Detection AF on either animals or humans, the Canon EOS R5 is a truly ground-breaking piece of kit.

For your investment, you're also getting a weather-sealed body that features a large 3.15-inch rear LCD monitor, a remarkable high-resolution OLED EVF and dual memory cards slots (one of which fits CFexpress Type B cards).

Canon has pulled out all of the stops with this flagship mirrorless camera. The Canon EOS R5 spec sheet is incredibly impressive, and means it ranks on as one of the best Canon cameras (opens in new tab) that we’ve ever seen and tested.

So, if you're an enthusiast photographer or videographer, who's after pristine images and you're looking to make the change to a full-frame mirrorless camera – or you like swapping from shooting stills to video – this should definitely be on your shortlist.

If you like the Canon EOS R5 but you're not sure what it offers you over the Canon EOS R6, we've taken a deep dive into the specs of both, so compare the Canon EOS R5 vs R6 (opens in new tab) to help you make the best buying decision.

Don't forget to invest in the best Canon RF lenses to get the most from your camera.



