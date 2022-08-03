Get the Sony A7 Mark II for just £799!

By published

Get full frame, IBIS and 24.3 megapixels for just £799 in the Sony A7 Mark II over at Jessops!

Sony Mark II
(Image credit: Sony)

If you are looking to upgrade to full frame but don't want to spend a fortune, or you just simply want a great stills camera, that's also able to capture Full HD 1080p video at 60p then Jessops has the deal for you! You can now get $100 off the Sony A7 Mark II when you use Voucher code: SONY100 at checkout over at Jessops (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab)

Sony A7 Mark II|was £899|now £799 (opens in new tab)
SAVE £100 with voucher code: SONY100
Perfect for those who want to upgrade to full frame , need a back up or the student wanting a camera that can take great stills and record Full HD 1080p at 60p, the Sony A7 Mark II is the perfect candidate.
UK DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Featuring 5-axis stabilization, a 24.3 Megapixel full frame sensor and the ability to record Full HD 1080p video at 60fps, while using a vast ISO range of 100-51,200 the A7 Mark II is the perfect camera for anyone wanting to upgrade to full frame or simply wants to have a great all-round camera that can produce great stills and fantastic video, but wont break the bank, the A7 Mark II is also a great solutions for photography students or those studying film as it offers great price to performance ratio. - which is not even better thank  to a £100 discount when you use voucher code SONY100 at the Jessops checkout (opens in new tab).

Read more:

Best student camera (opens in new tab)
Best camera for film students (opens in new tab)
Best Sony camera (opens in new tab)

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

