Get the Sony A7 Mark II for just £799!

If you are looking to upgrade to full frame but don't want to spend a fortune, or you just simply want a great stills camera, that's also able to capture Full HD 1080p video at 60p then Jessops has the deal for you! You can now get $100 off the Sony A7 Mark II when you use Voucher code: SONY100 at checkout over at Jessops (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sony A7 Mark II| was £899 |now £799 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £100 with voucher code: SONY100

Perfect for those who want to upgrade to full frame , need a back up or the student wanting a camera that can take great stills and record Full HD 1080p at 60p, the Sony A7 Mark II is the perfect candidate.

UK DEAL

Featuring 5-axis stabilization, a 24.3 Megapixel full frame sensor and the ability to record Full HD 1080p video at 60fps, while using a vast ISO range of 100-51,200 the A7 Mark II is the perfect camera for anyone wanting to upgrade to full frame or simply wants to have a great all-round camera that can produce great stills and fantastic video, but wont break the bank, the A7 Mark II is also a great solutions for photography students or those studying film as it offers great price to performance ratio. - which is not even better thank to a £100 discount when you use voucher code SONY100 at the Jessops checkout (opens in new tab).

