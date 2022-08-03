Get the Sony A7 Mark II for just £799!

If you are looking to upgrade to full frame but don't want to spend a fortune, or you just simply want a great stills camera, that's also able to capture Full HD 1080p video at 60p then Jessops has the deal for you! You can now get $100 off the Sony A7 Mark II when you use Voucher code: SONY100 at checkout over at Jessops (opens in new tab).
Sony A7 Mark II|
was £899|now £799 (opens in new tab)
SAVE £100 with voucher code: SONY100
Perfect for those who want to upgrade to full frame , need a back up or the student wanting a camera that can take great stills and record Full HD 1080p at 60p, the Sony A7 Mark II is the perfect candidate.
UK DEAL
Featuring 5-axis stabilization, a 24.3 Megapixel full frame sensor and the ability to record Full HD 1080p video at 60fps, while using a vast ISO range of 100-51,200 the A7 Mark II is the perfect camera for anyone wanting to upgrade to full frame or simply wants to have a great all-round camera that can produce great stills and fantastic video, but wont break the bank, the A7 Mark II is also a great solutions for photography students or those studying film as it offers great price to performance ratio. - which is not even better thank to a £100 discount when you use voucher code SONY100 at the Jessops checkout (opens in new tab).
