Black Friday GoPro deals: great action camera offers available right now!

A GoPro camera is one of the best gifts you can give the content creator or the adrenaline junkie in your life as a gift – and it is therefore well worth looking out for the best GoPro Black Friday deals. The good news is that, with Christmas coming up fast, we are already spotting some great buys on the most popular action cameras - and from GoPro itself.

We've rounded up all the best deals on the best GoPro (opens in new tab) cameras in one place –including on this year's GoPro Hero 11 Black (opens in new tab), which has some truly great offers. And as a knock-on effect, we're also seeing some better deals on the GoPro Hero10 Black (opens in new tab) and the GoPro Max (opens in new tab).

And we are also finding some great discounts on some of the older GoPro products, too, and on GoPro accessories (opens in new tab). So, without further ado, here are the best deals we have spotted so far...

Best Black Friday GoPro deals right now

GoPro Hero11 Black + GoPro subscription: £349.98

Save £200 at GoPro This incredible gets you this similarly incredible deal on the new flagship model in the GoPro range, with its larger, squarer 27 megapixel sensor. If you take out the GoPro Subscription trial you save $200. The free trial of GoPro's VIP subscription service gets you unlimited cloud storage for your footage, generous discounts on accessories, and a camera replacement service. You can cancel this add-on in the second year (that otherwise costs £60).

GoPro Hero Max | £529.98 | £379.98

Save £150 at GoPro GoPro's latest 360 camera is cut by $100, if you buy direct from GoPro, and take them up on its free one-year trial of its GoPro Subscription service.

GoPro Hero11 Black Mini + GoPro subscription: £299.98

Save £150 at GoPro This is the new little brother to the GoPro Hero11 Black, which offers very similar features – but just doesn't have a screen on either the front or the back. As such it is designed for sticking on helmets, on skateboards and such - and it offers two sets of mounting fingers to help you get it into position.

GoPro Hero9 Black + GoPro subscription | £299.98

Save £100 at GoPro This is the oldest model you can still buy direct from GoPro. Launched in 2020, it is still a brilliant action camera with front and rear screens - and is $50 cheaper than the Hero11 Black.

GoPro Hero10 Black + GoPro subscription: £349.98

Save £150 at GoPro This is the older 2021-vintage GoPro - which can also be bought direct from GoPro at a huge discount, if you opt for the free one-year trial of the highly-useful GoPro Subscription service. As this is the same price as the newer, better GoPro Hero11, we can't recommend this current deal.

GoPro Hero 8 Black | £279 at Amazon

There is no colour screen on the front - but this older model is the cheapest new GoPro that we can currently find on sale.

