Everyone photographer wants it, now we can afford it! Save £159 on the brilliant Peak Design Travel Tripod
The must-have Peak Design Carbon Fibre Travel Tripod price is slashed to £370 for Black Friday - and there is 30% off the aluminium version too
It's the tripod everybody has wanted since the day it was announced – and it's just received a massive discount in the Black Friday camera deals.
The Peak Design Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod has been slashed by £168, to its lowest price we have seen! The super-compact, lightweight design is like no other tripod I've ever seen before, which is just one of the reasons it earned the top spot in our best travel tripods buying guide.
With a load capacity of 9kg and measuring just 15.5 inches when folded, you won't find a more compact or sturdy tripod anywhere
It's hard to get that excited over tripods but when Peak Design first released their travel tripod I was very impressed. It might have taken four years to design but the end result is truly a work of genius. With three flattened legs rather than the standard round ones you find on most tripods for photography, it packs down much smaller than any other travel tripod and can extend to a maximum height of 60 inches.
It might not be the tallest travel tripod ever but its compact ball head, quick release legs and versatile leg configuration enabling you to shoot really close to the ground certainly make up for it. The carbon fibre version is more expensive than the aluminium version and only 300g lighter but if you're regularly taking it on long hikes or trips abroad those 300g can make a difference.
It's designed to be used with mirrorless cameras of DSLRs up to 9kg but it also comes with an adapter so that you can use your camera phone with it too. It's as strong and sturdy as any standard tripod I've ever used and despite it's compact pack down size doesn't feel flimsy like some travel tripods.
A cheaper option is the Peak Design Aluminium Travel Tripod with its ergonomic ball head. It still has the diameter of a water bottle and has a max payload of 9.1kg, making it perfect for an adventure photographer.
If you regularly shoot on loose dirt, sand, ice or gravel you can buy the Peak Design Spiked Feet separately, which will give your tripod added stability and prevent it moving on these surfaces. You can also buy a Table-top Kit that enables you to remove four sections and attach alternative rubber feet, which cut down on the weight by around 40%.
Peak Design doesn't usually offer such big discounts, so you should take advantage of the 30% off for Black Friday while you still can!
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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