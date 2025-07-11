This was the first year in as long as I can remember that I didn't buy anything in the Prime sale. And it wasn't for the lack of great Prime Day camera deals (some of which are still active, if you act fast) – this is a rare year where I'm actually downsizing my camera gear, rather than adding to it.

Still, we all know how hard GAS hits. I was feeling a bit of FOMO and missing having a fun new toy to play with, so I wanted to buy something. Which is when I stumbled upon the Holga HL 60mm f/8 – an all-plastic, low-fidelity lens that's under £20 and is exactly the kind of scratch that my creative itch was after. If you want one, you can buy it right here.

If you haven't heard of Holga, it's a Hong Kong company that is hugely popular in the lo-fi and Lomo communities for its uber-cheap and ultra-creative cameras and lenses. Light leaks, vignettes, uneven exposures, unique aberrations… if you prize images that have a bit of texture, tactility and tattiness, you're going to love Holga.

However, just because it's a super-cheap lens that's intentionally rough around the edges, that doesn't mean it can't produce good images. Quite the contrary; if you embrace what it offers, you can get good and even great shots. Just look at some of the photos on Lomography's gallery page:

Yes, it's a crappy £20 lens… but as these samples show, you can get some amazing images with it (Image credit: Lomography)

As one YouTuber described the HL 60mm f/8, "This is the worst lens I've ever used… but I love it." As a lover of weird, vintage and character lenses, that was music to my ears!

As much as I love super-sharp, clinically crisp mirrorless lenses like my Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L, they're just a bit… well, boring and conventional. I have much more fun playing with old vintage lenses like the Helios 44-2 or similarly lo-fi modern lenses like the Pinhole Pro Max.

Maybe it's a sickness and maybe some folks think such lenses are a complete waste of money. Well, when you're spending less than £20, so what? The truth is, £20 doesn't buy you a lot these days – especially when it comes to camera gear. But I'm willing to bet that I have more fun playing with this cheap and cheerful lens than I do 90% of the soulless, sterile, carbon copy mirrorless lenses that come across my desk every day.

The Holga HL 60mm f/8 is the kind of lens that I'll slap on my camera when I wander around a quiet town on a lazy afternoon, taking pictures just because I bloody well want to – not because I'm trying to impress anybody. But the truth is, it probably will impress people; because in case you missed it, the lo-fi look is back big time.

Thousands of young photographers are spending crazy money on 20-year-old digital cameras and developing film so they can achieve the old-school aesthetic. And countless content creators are spending crazy hours with LUTs and layers trying to make modern images look as grungey as they do on a lens like the Holga.

Get yours for under £20!

Holga HL-N 60mm f/8: £19.99 at Amazon This version of the plastic fantastic lens is for the Nikon F mount, meaning it fits Nikon DSLRs. However, it can easily be adapted to any mirrorless camera with a cheap adapter – or to a Nikon Z body with the FTZ adapter that lots of users already own.

Holga HL-C 60mm f/8: £19.99 at Amazon This version of the plastic fantastic lens is for the Canon EF mount. So it fits any Canon DSLR and it can easily be adapted to any mirrorless camera with a cheap adapter – or to a Canon RF body with the EF-EOS R adapter that many folks already have.

