The best slow motion cameras in 2022

With the best slow motion cameras, you can capture unforgettable, dynamic footage. Slowing down fast-moving subjects to barely a crawl, and capturing the smallest details of movement that the human eye can't normally perceive, a slow-motion camera unlocks a whole new world of visual expression.

Plus, it doesn't have to be expensive. A huge portion of consumer cameras and even smartphones released today will have some slow-motion capability, with high frame rates for high-resolution video. The maximum frame rates vary from camera to camera, but as a rule of thumb, the higher the better when it comes to slow motion.

The starting point is 60fps, which can give a half-speed slow-mo effect when played back at 30fps. However, for real striking shots, you want 120fps or 240fps, and there are cameras that go as high as 960fps, equivalent to a 32x slowing effect.

Raising the frame rate generally involves lowering the video resolution, which is why you need a decently capable camera in order for the footage to be watchable. Fast frame rates also require a lot of light, as not much is getting to the sensor, so it's worth planning your slow-mo shoot accordingly.

Slow-motion isn't right for every shoot – it's best used sparingly. But it's a tremendous tool for any filmmaker or video content creator to have in their back pocket, which is why we've selected our ten favorite slow motion camera options in the list below. These are all products our team has reviewed and rated, so we're confident in our recommendations – you can learn more about how we test cameras at our dedicated explainer page. For now, let's crack right on with the best slow-motion cameras you can buy.

Best slow motion camera in 2022

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

As moving/action subjects are the most common usage for slow-motion footage, it makes sense to invest in an action camera to do the job.

GoPro remains king of the action cameras, and there’s some versatile options here for creating a variety of effects. 4K tops out at 120fps, but you can record a stunning 240fps slow-mo at 2.7K, giving you a boost in quality when compared to Full HD.

This is a great option for creating interesting slow-mo POV (point of view) clips of your adventures, such as mountain biking, surfing and so on. With a variety of attachments and mounts, it’s one you can take with you everywhere, too.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

This flexible and powerful all-rounder is a good option for anyone who likes to shoot a bit of everything, including slow-motion.

You’ll be able to capture up to 120fps (in Full HD) with excellent face and eye tracking working well to produce sharp and clear results. Indeed, several of the other cameras in Canon’s line up are limited to 720p for 120fps shooting, so the 90D is the one to look towards if it’s something you’re particularly interested in, especially if you’re keen to take advantage of the more extensive range of Canon lenses (opens in new tab) that are available for EF mount DSLRs.

With other features such as 4K recording, a headphone and mic jack, this is a versatile tool for creating lots of different types of shot, using slow-mo when appropriate.

(Image credit: Jon Devo)

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 is only a camera for those who are serious about video – and seriously knowledgeable about it – and if that describes you, then it's one of the most outstanding cameras you can buy. Its slow-motion credentials are assured, as it's capable of shooting in 4K at up to 120fps, and in Full HD at up to 240fps. Not only will your footage be slow, but it'll also look fantastic.

With a staggering suite of video options and codecs, the Panasonic Lumix GH6 is one of the most comprehensive consumer video cameras that filmmakers can buy right now. Internal Apple ProRes 422 and ProRes 422 HQ recording formats are just some of the highlights on board – it's worth heading to our filmmaker's review for a full breakdown, where our resident video expert Jon Devo runs through the GH6's strengths in detail.

It's not a cheap camera, and for many users, it's more tech than you need. However, the Lumix GH6 is an absolutely outstanding slow-motion camera for filmmakers who are looking for quality and versatility.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

If you want a pocket-friendly, video-friendly compact camera that can tackle a little bit of everything, then the G7X Mark III is a fantastic option - especially if you want to record movies on the go.

As well 4K recording, you can also take advantage of Full HD slow-mo at up to 120fps. The tilting touchscreen can face forward to make creating point of view shots easy, while of course you can also point it at whatever action is happening in front of you.

This is a camera which has been designed with vloggers in mind, so if you’re looking for something which allows you to insert some unusual clips into your vlogs, it makes a lot of sense.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

This cute little camera is a YouTuber and blogger’s dream, especially those with a penchant for traveling and capturing moments on the go.

A versatile and highly creative option, you’ve got a wide variety of different video options, including Pro modes, Time-lapse, Hyper-lapse and so on. In terms of slow-mo, you can go all the way up to 240fps when recording at Full HD.

For creating slick videos with a number of different effects all from something that can easily slip into your pocket, there’s not much to dislike about the Pocket 2.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

This is another versatile and pocket-friendly option which comes with a range of features that video- and content- creators are sure to make good use of.

As well as relatively standard slow-mo options, such as 120fps, you also get a super-slow motion setting which records at an incredible 960fps. With this, you can really slow down the action for the most dramatic results possible, examining every detail of what’s going on.

Designed with vloggers in mind, having the slow-mo options available can help you to inject some interesting extra shots into your footage, while also being great for the rest of your regular recordings.

(Image credit: Adam Duckworth)

This is another option for those who are serious about videography.

Designed with both video and low-light shooting in mind, the A7S III is capable of producing superb results across a variety of different subjects. It offers uncropped 4K recording, while you can also capture slow-mo at up to 120fps at 4K too.

If you want to go even slower, you’ll need to step down to 720p, but for creating subtle slo-mo effects at high resolutions it’s ideal.

Of course you pay a price for having such flexibility, with the A7S III having a high price - but if you’re a professional / advanced enthusiast you may consider it worth the outlay.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is probably the best smartphone for slow-motion that you can buy right now. It's capable of achieving truly impressive frame rates across its various shooting resolutions, but it's when you dial the video down to HD 720p that the real magic happens. At this resolution, the S22 Ultra can shoot at an incredible frame rate of 960fps, which slows subjects down to a ridiculous degree.

It's got an impressive camera array across the board, with a quad-lens setup on the rear that can capture just about anything, and features one of the best telephoto lenses we've seen on a smartphone.

In our review, we gave the S22 Ultra full marks. Even though it's an expensive proposition, it's an absolutely stellar camera phone

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

Sony brings the video expertise from its camera department into its smartphones, and accordingly, the Sony Xperia 5 III is an exceptional phone for videography and slow-motion video. While the basic mode is fine for everyday use, allowing you to shoot in 4K at up to 30fps, if you use the advanced Cinema Pro app, you can shoot at a super-smooth frame rate of 120fps.

Now, the Cinema Pro app isn't for everyone – it's designed to allow people who know what they're doing to tinker extensively with video settings, so new users may feel a little bit overwhelmed. If you're happy getting involved with your video settings, this is a fantastic choice.

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

10. Kandao QooCam 8K Best 360 degree camera for slow motion Specifications Camera type: 360-degree action camera Sensor: 1/1.7-inch CMOS Megapixels: 20 Max video resolution: 8K Frame rate at 4K: Max 120fps Lens: 200-degree field of view, f/2.0 Screen: 2.4-inch touchscreen User level: Intermediate Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K 120fps video + Manual exposure settings + Great for creativity Reasons to avoid - Short battery life - Expensive

Admittedly a bit of a niche option, the Kandao QooCam 8K is something you’ll want to use to create supplementary footage.

The camera is packed with two fisheye lenses that work together to create a wraparound panoramic image which gives you an interesting and unique perspective on the world.

Capable of recording at 8K, you also get slow-mo in 4K at up to 120fps, which is fantastic for keeping resolution as high as possible. You can also use AI Slow Motion to boost capabilities to 960fps.

Although not a camera that will have widespread appeal to a huge number of uses, if you’re looking to inject some special shots in your footage, it’s worth looking into.

How we test cameras

We test cameras both in real-world shooting scenarios and in carefully controlled lab conditions. Our lab tests measure resolution, dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. Resolution is measured using ISO resolution charts, dynamic range is measured using DxO Analyzer test equipment and DxO Analyzer is also used for noise analysis across the camera's ISO range. We use both real-world testing and lab results to inform our comments in buying guides.

