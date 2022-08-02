The best camera bags for women won't all look the same – some may require an ergonomic way to carry heavy camera gear through dramatic vistas, others might simply be in need of a discrete way to disguise expensive camera kit with a stylish bag.

If you're a female travel, landscape or wildlife photographer, you may have found that many of the best camera bags (opens in new tab) don't quite fit comfortably. If you've ever stepped foot in a hiking store, you'll have noticed that rucksacks are divided into separate sections for men and women. This is because bags for women will feature a design that's suited for the female physique, with straps placed in slightly different places for better comfort. While there might not be the same level of customization in the camera bag industry, there are still some models that are better suited to female figure.

Alternatively, if you're a female photographer that often finds yourself traveling through busy cities, you might want to disguise the fact that you're carrying thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment. Luckily, there are plenty of stylish bags that feature hidden camera compartments inside.

To help you find the best camera bags for women, we've split this guide into two sections: ergonomic camera bags for women and stylish camera bags for women.

Best camera bags for women in 2022

Ergonomic camera bags for women

(Image credit: WNDRD)

1. WNDRD PRVKE 31L A stylish, waterproof rucksack with roll down opening and a choice of colors available Specifications Dimensions: 43 X 28 X 17 cm (17"H X 11"W X 6.5"D) Tripod holder: Yes Color: Black / Wasatch Green / Aegean Blue / Yuma Tan Laptop sleeve: 16-inch Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Clifton Cameras (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quick side access + Clamshell opening + Weather resistant Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

While most camera bags are just about function, the WNDRD PRVKE 31 is just as stylish as it is practical. Available in smaller 21L and larger 41L variants, all WNDRD PRVKE bags include an expandable tripod pocket, a laptop compartment, magnetic tot handles, an expandable roll top, a hidden pocket and are all weather resistant. The removable camera dividers mean that not only can you configure the bag exactly as you need but, but when you're not taking your camera gear you can use it as an everyday rucksack. It comes in a choice of neutral colors but we think the Wasatch green is probably the best. Black is a little too conventional and Yuma tan would get dirty too fast. If you're after a functional, good-looking bag that can be configured just how you want it, the WNDRD PRVKE has a lot of nifty features that make it very convenient.

(Image credit: Liam Dunkley - Artefact Studios)

2. Shimoda Explore V2 Add free strapped designs specifically for women when ordering at no extra cost Specifications Dimensions (cm): 29.5W x 54H x 20D Tripod holder: Yes Color: Army green / black Laptop sleeve: 16-inch Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Separate compartment for camera gear + Fully adjustable straps + Smart leather-look finish Reasons to avoid - Big - Weighs 2.6KG

There is no denying the Shinoba Explore V2 35L is a big bag but while I was put off at first I quickly realized its benefits. It has a super padded back and fully adjustable straps making it so it can fit any body type comfortably. There is a separate section for your camera gear and personal items making it perfect for landscape photographers who may need to hike a fair distance and want space for snacks, a spare jumper or even a map. The shoulder straps feature two expandable pockets which are perfect for keeping your mobile phone or even a quick-access water bottle. It's a bag designed for a landscape photographer who needs quick access, comfort and an extensive amount of pockets for organization.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

(opens in new tab)

3. Vanguard VEO Select 46BR Backpack This is the best ergonomic camera bag for women Specifications Laptop compartment: 13" laptop Tripod holder: Yes Color: Black / Green Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Clifton Cameras (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Slim and compact + Side access for kit Reasons to avoid - Photographers might struggle to fit multiple cameras

This slim rear access backpack could be perfect for photographers who bring plenty of kit to their shoots. Featuring the capacity for a DSLR or mirrorless camera, six to seven lenses, a flash unit, a 13" laptop, a travel tripod and accessories, the VEO Select 46BR BK is a great choice for those who always find themselves longing for more space for lenses. However, it's worth pointing out that if you tend to shoot with dual cameras, then you might struggle for space.

This backpack features multiple access points, including at the side, rear or top. This means that you should be able to quickly access your kit while also ensuring that it remain secure while you're on the move.

Usefully, this backpack model features adjustable chest straps, making them a great option for the best camera bags for women. This means that you can change where the chest straps sit in order to make them more comfortable.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

(opens in new tab)

4. Peak Design Everyday Backpack The best option with adjustable straps for ensuring user comfort Specifications Laptop compartment: 16" laptop and 11" tablet Tripod holder: Yes Color: Black, Charcoal Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Clifton Cameras (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Holds two DSLR bodies + Can carry 16" laptop Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof

This 30 liter backpack from Peak Design is capable of holding up to two full frame DSLR bodies and between three to six lenses. It also has a dedicated laptop sleeve that can hold a 16" laptop and an 11" tablet as well. Meanwhile, there are three Flexfold touch fastening dividers that can be configured to create cubbies and pass-throughs – perfect for those who like the flexibility of designing how their camera bag is arranged.

There are dual exterior side pockets and a compression strap that enables you to carry a tripod, umbrella or water bottle. Meanwhile, adjustable backpack straps and an adjustable sternum strap means that users are able to configure the bag for their comfort.

For those who find themselves often carrying a lot of gear, the Maglatch system enables the bag to expand. Plus, multiple zippered and slip pockets provide both quick access and organization.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

(opens in new tab)

5. Peak Design Travel Backpack The best camera bag for women that need lots of space Specifications Laptop compartment: 15" laptop and 10" tablet Tripod holder: Yes Color: Black, Sage Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Park Cameras (opens in new tab) View at Clifton Cameras (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can expand to 45L + Compartments for clothes, laptop, gear and more Reasons to avoid - Might be a little large for some users

If you're a travel photographer or content creator that doesn't like to carry multiple bags, the Peak Design Travel Backpack is a great way to carry your camera gear, laptop, accessories and clothes all in one. The expansion zippers along the main compartment enables this backpack to increase from 30L to 45L, giving users plenty of space for their belongings.

Meanwhile, a zippered partition system within the main compartment can form optional front and back sections. There are also compartments that are designed to store camera and video equipments – plus internal pockets for both a 15" laptop and a 10" tablet. Meanwhile, there are hidden side pockets for items such as a passport or phone.

Users will benefit from adjustable shoulder straps, sternum strap and a waist belt that will transfer weight onto the hips for additional comfort. It also has a luggage tag holder that's perfect for users who frequently travel.

Stylish camera bags for women

(Image credit: Peak Design)

(opens in new tab)

6. Peak Design Everyday Totepack The best compromise between style and capacity Specifications Laptop compartment: 15" laptop, 9.7" tablet Tripod holder: Yes Colors: Bone, Black Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Clifton Cameras (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Waterproof canvas shell + Stylish exterior Reasons to avoid - Might not suit photographers with large amounts of kit

If you're after a camera bag that doesn't necessarily look like a camera bag, then this might be the option for you. Featuring a weatherproof 100% recycled 400D nylon canvas shell, this "Totepack" has a wide top access that can be quickly closed with a magnetic clasp. The roll-top design also means that you can add 5L of space, giving you up to a 25L capacity. Meanwhile, dual side zips also ensure instant internal access to both sides of the bag.

With the capacity for a mirrorless camera and up to four or five lenses (or a DSLR camera and up to two or three lenses), this backpack might not be a great option for those with lots of gear. However, if you're heading out for a casual shoot with minimal kit, then this might work nicely. There are even two stowable external carry straps that can carry bulky items such as tripods or jackets.

Usefully, this bag features both tuck-away shoulder straps and built-in carry handles, which means that it can function as either a backpack or a tote bag.

(Image credit: Kattee)

(opens in new tab)

7. Kattee Leather Canvas Camera Bag A satchel style messenger bag with classy brass fastenings Specifications Laptop compartment: No Tripod holder: No Colors: Black, Army Green-Brown, Blue, Dark Gray, Khaki, Light Green Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stylish + Doesn't look like a camera bag Reasons to avoid - Won't hold much kit

If you're looking for a truly discreet camera bag, then this leather and canvas messenger bag could be just the ticket. Designed to hold DSLRs, this bag features self-adhering padded dividers that can be individually customized by the user. It also features additional pockets for accessories such as memory cards, smartphones, business cards and more.

When used as a camera bag, it has space for a small camera and two smaller lenses. However, it can also be converted into an everyday messenger bag that has plenty of room for notebooks and a smaller tablet or Chromebook (opens in new tab).

While this isn't going to be the most ergonomic option for photographers, it will definitely help disguise the fact that you're carrying around expensive equipment – which can be an important factor if you often shoot late at night or in busy cities.

(Image credit: Leftover Studio)

(opens in new tab)

8. Leftover Studio Leather Camera Bag The best leather camera bag for women Specifications Laptop compartment: Yes Tripod holder: No Colors: Black, Brown Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Natural leather + Room for a laptop Reasons to avoid - Not much room inside

Featuring what is promised to be genuine top grain cow leather, this messenger bag-style camera bag from Leftover Studio is a great option for those who enjoy the finer things in life. Not only does the rustic leather finish look fantastic, but it should also be a durable option that could last years.

In addition to a padded storage caddy with three movable sections, this camera bag also features a full divided section that can fit a 13" laptop or tablet. It also features a large pocket on the front and two zippered pockets – one inside and one on the back for easy access. The bag features a carry handle on the top and a removable leather strap with a shoulder comfort pad that can be adjusted.

This bag should be able to hold a small camera and a couple of lenses, so it's perfect for casual shoots. However, if you're planning on bringing more kit – or a tripod – then you might want to look elsewhere.

Read more

Best messenger bags for photographers (opens in new tab)

Best Nikon camera bags (opens in new tab)

Best camera backpacks (opens in new tab)

