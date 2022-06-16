Photography cheat sheet: how to shoot cityscapes and urban landscapes

By Contributions from , published

Remember how to approach images of urban landscapes with our essential advice in this quick and handy sheet

cityscape photography sheet
(Image credit: Future/Anton Alymov)

Cities represent some of the most energetic, exciting, dynamic and varied environments for photography. When captured well, cityscapes have a unique ability to hold our attention and spark an insatiable wanderlust.

Whether it is brightly colored buildings, stunning architectural feats, mesmerizing neon signage, or the motion of traffic and the people who inhabit the city, urban images possess so much potential subject matter that it can be difficult to know where to begin.

Read more: The best camera for street photography (opens in new tab) 

Urban landscape photography is about more than simply choosing a city in which to take pictures; it requires extensive planning and research to find the best possible image opportunities. 

In such a busy environment there are a few potential challenges, both practical and creative, that might disrupt the flow of your shoot. Start by spending time deciding which kind of images you want to take, and the style you would like to apply, before heading out on your shoot. This will allow you to mentally prepare your compositions and the gear required. 

The sheet below should help to jog your memory or inspire a few creative ideas next time you're out and about with your camera in the urban environment. Why not save it onto your phone roll and refer back to it later?

Why not save and download this cityscape infographic/cheat sheet and  (Image credit: Future)
(opens in new tab)

Read more

The best cinema cameras (opens in new tab)
Mirrorless vs cinema camera for video – which is best? (opens in new tab)
The best professional cameras (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Digital Photographer
Digital Photographer

Digital Photographer is the ultimate monthly photography magazine for enthusiasts and pros in today’s digital marketplace.


Every issue readers are treated to interviews with leading expert photographers, cutting-edge imagery, practical shooting advice and the very latest high-end digital news and equipment reviews. The team includes seasoned journalists and passionate photographers such as the Editor Peter Fenech (opens in new tab), who are well positioned to bring you authoritative reviews and tutorials on cameras, lenses, lighting, gimbals and more.


Whether you’re a part-time amateur or a full-time pro, Digital Photographer aims to challenge, motivate and inspire you to take your best shot and get the most out of your kit, whether you’re a hobbyist or a seasoned shooter. 
With contributions from

Related articles