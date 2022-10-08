How to use the iPhone Portrait Mode to take stunning people pictures

DSLR or mirrorless camera-owning photographers can capture a more attractive portrait by using a wider aperture setting. The wider the setting (such as f/1.4) the blurrier the background blur (or bokeh) will be. A wide aperture causes distracting background details such as photo-bombing people or graffiti on a wall to turn into abstract shapes and colors, enabling the eye to focus on the foreground subject of the portrait. You can use the Aperture Priority mode to select a wider aperture, safe in the knowledge that the camera will use a faster shutter speed to avoid over-exposing the image.

In the default Photo Mode, the iPhone’s Camera app tends to set the aperture and shutter speed automatically to get the foreground and background looking sharp. If you shoot in low light and with the subject close to the camera you may create a background bokeh naturally, but you have no manual control of the aperture setting when using the iPhone Camera’s default Photo Mode.

However, if you swipe to the Camera app’s Portrait Mode you can add a distinctive DSLR-style background bokeh to your shots for a more professional-looking portrait.