This cheap security camera can be in two places at once – and it doesn’t require a subscription

Security cameras enable homeowners and renters to keep an eye on things without actually being there – but the Hong Kong-based Imilab has launched a new camera that can see in two directions at once.

The Imilab C30 Dual can deliver two different views to the smart home app, thanks to using two separate lenses within a single indoor security camera.

One camera sits in the base and remains fixed in position. A second camera sits at the top and can rotate 360° to remotely adjust the camera’s view. Or, the second camera can automatically follow movement with human tracking. The combination makes it possible for users to see two different views from the same room at once.

The two cameras both offer 3K live view footage, the company says. The top lens also has full color night vision and a 6x zoom capability. The camera’s base can be placed on a table, or the camera can be hardware-mounted to a ceiling.

The C30 Dual uses on-device AI to power alerts, including recognizing human movement, pets, infant cries, and loud noises. The company is also beta testing alerts for fire and smoke. Imilab says that using the AI detection doesn’t require a subscription, and neither does using a microSD card for footage. A cloud-based video storage option is also available with a subscription, while using a microSD will also facilitate 24/7 recording.

The security camera connects using either 2.4GHz or 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks. It’s also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

The Imilab C30 Dual is now shipping from Amazon, where it retails for $89 / £80 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). Currently, Amazon is offering a $20 off coupon on the camera.

