It’s been a while since I’ve spotted a new Instagram feature that has gotten me genuinely excited, but this week, Instagram launched a tool that immediately grabbed my attention. Instagram is now rolling out a tool that flags stolen videos, and it looks like a tool to fight AI dupes is coming out next.

Content protection is a new tool that searches Instagram for visual matches of your videos and flags suspected content theft. From there, creators can actually choose to make that video no longer visible on Instagram (or Facebook), or choose to add a credit link that can help drive views back to the original creator’s profile. Creators can also choose to just monitor how the video performs (which is the default action) or to release the video and allow it to remain untouched.

There are some caveats here. The tool is only for video right now – I would love to see a similar tool that works for photographs. Creators also have to meet a set of criteria, which is designed to ensure that only creators who are sharing original content have those tools.

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Meta already has a similar tool for Facebook, and I love that Instagram is gaining more built-in tools to fight intellectual property theft.

But perhaps even more exciting is the tool that Meta has teased that could be coming next: content protections against videos that re-make your content using generative AI. Right now, Instagram is testing a tool that adds similar content protection to videos that have your own original audio but replace the video with an AI-generated version.

While that test is just for stolen audio, Meta says that its “exploring different ways to limit the reach of content and profiles that use AI tools to post this type of content repeatedly.” Meta has already started penalizing unoriginal content in the algorithms, and I really hope that profiles repeatedly posting AI content are next.

Creators can check to see if they have automatic content protection access by navigating to the menu from the home tab and looking for “tools,” then “your professional tools.” Creators who are not automatically enrolled can apply for access to the content protection tools.

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Take a look at the best cameras for vlogging, or read about how I set up my camera to shoot behind-the-scenes videos for Instagram.