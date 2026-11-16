First the polarizing filter, now the diffusion filter – Lightroom lately has been turning my favorite lens filters into simple sliders. Lightroom has a new set of effect sliders called the Glow tool, designed to mimic the look of a diffusion filter, as well as effects like film halation and even streaks of light.

The filter that tends to spend the most time on my lens is a warm diffusion filter – specifically, the PolarPro MCKinnon 135 Gold Mist. My photography style is all about soft tones and warm hues, and a warm diffusion filter fits right into that look.

Naturally, I had to try out Lightroom's new slider that mimics my favorite filter. I took a photo taken without a filter and tried to edit it to mimic the same photo taken with a real diffusion filter.

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What’s the Lightroom glow tool?

The glow tool is under the Effects options in Lightroom Classic and Lightroom (Image credit: Future)

The glow tool is inside Lightroom 2027 and Lightroom Classic 2027 under the Effects panel.

A drop-down menu allows creators to choose from different effects – and diffusion is just one of them:

Bloom : Applies a bright glow only to the brightest areas of the photo

: Applies a bright glow only to the brightest areas of the photo Diffusion : Applies a soft, dreamy glow to the entire photo

: Applies a soft, dreamy glow to the entire photo Halation : Creates glowing light sources in red and orange, inspired by film halation

: Creates glowing light sources in red and orange, inspired by film halation Motion : Creates streaks of light from the highlights that spread in one direction

: Creates streaks of light from the highlights that spread in one direction Streak: Just like Motion, only Streak creates the streaky light in two different directions instead of one

From there, a set of sliders offers control over that look:

Amount : Determines the amount or intensity of the effect

: Determines the amount or intensity of the effect Range : Determines what parts of the photo the effect is applied to. Use a lower number to restrict the effect to just the highlights, or a higher number to allow the effect to spread beyond just the brightest parts of the image

: Determines what parts of the photo the effect is applied to. Use a lower number to restrict the effect to just the highlights, or a higher number to allow the effect to spread beyond just the brightest parts of the image Warmth: Controls the color temperature of the effect from blue to orange (for halation, this is more from yellow to red)

Controls the color temperature of the effect from blue to orange (for halation, this is more from yellow to red) Spread: Controls the distance of the glow from the highlights

Streak and Motion also have two more controls that are grayed out for the other glow effects:

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Direction: Adjust the direction that the streaks of light head off in

Softness: How well-defined the streaks are, move to the left for more definition, right for more softness

The Lightroom glow tool vs a real diffusion filter

This is the photo that I took without a diffusion filter (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis)

This photo has the gold mist diffusion filter on the lens (Note: the shutter speed is also a little higher on this shot) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis)

This is as close as I could get to the shot taken with a diffusion filter using just the sliders under the glow effect (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis)

Using sliders beyond just the glow tool, I lowered the contrast and clarity and got a bit closer to the look of the diffusion filter (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis)

But, there's a natural softness to the real diffusion filter that I prefer. This is the diffusion filter shot with some additional color editing. (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis)

What the Lightroom glow tool does that a lens filter cannot

This photo uses the glow tool's motion setting to create rays of light (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis)

I love Lightroom’s glow tool for two key reasons. First, creating glow in post offers more control over the look. Diffusion filters reduce sharpness a bit. My diffusion filter also has a tendency to skew a little too much green, which doesn’t happen in Lightroom’s tool.

Creating a glow in Lightroom allows me to have more control over how much sharpness remains. It's also non-destructive, and if I want, I could create a copy of the photo to have one sharp and one with diffusion. I can also control how far the glow spreads, and it didn’t come with the hint of green that my gold mist filter tends to create.

And of course, the diffusion filter is just one of the looks – Lightroom’s tool can also create motion light, halation, and blooms too. Those would all require different techniques to create in camera, from a slow sync flash with motion to a foggy morning.

I love that the glow tool can be used to mimic rays of light, as if the photo was taken in the fog. With the right lighting in the photo, the motion and streak filters do look a bit like light rays. That’s a feature that I’ve been hoping would come to Lightroom, and the glow tool packs that up nicely.

What the Lightroom tool doesn’t do that a diffusion filter does

The photo on the left in this comparison view is the one that has a real diffusion filter on it, where the one on the right is edited with Lightroom's glow tool (Image credit: Future)

The look of a diffusion filter depends a bit on the direction and strength of the light, but when I’m shooting in backlighting, the diffusion filter doesn’t just create soft, glowing light. It also reduces contrast. Lightroom’s glow tool doesn’t do that.

To really get the photo taken without a filter to better match the shot that was taken with a diffusion filter, I also had to work with other Lightroom sliders to reduce the contrast and clarity as well.

Even still, the edited photo doesn’t look quite as natural as the shot with the diffusion filter. It’s very easy to overdo the diffusion slider and get an artificial-feeling softness. The diffusion amount slider is best in small doses. I still prefer the shot with the actual diffusion filter (once I edited down the greens).

But Lightroom’s new glow tool is impressive – and it’s likely going to be an option that I revisit frequently. I’m not going to ditch my favorite sparkly glass filter, but when I want a bit more contrast, more control, and a wider variety of different effects, I’m going to reach for that new set of glowing Lightroom sliders.

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Read more about the updates in Lightroom 2027. Or browse the best diffusion filters.