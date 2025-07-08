Miss this deal and you’ll kick yourself – Canon 15-35mm gets over £1,000 discount

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in a top-tier Canon RF lens, this is it - the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM is now just £1,549, down from £2,629.99.

That’s a massive Prime Day saving of £1,080.99 on one of Canon’s finest wide-angle zooms.

Whether you're shooting sweeping landscapes, tight interiors or getting creative on the street, this lens delivers stunning sharpness and fast, reliable performance in every frame.

This is the kind of lens that transforms how you see the world. With its ultra-wide 15mm field of view and a constant f/2.8 aperture, it’s perfect for capturing big skies, bold architecture, or moody city scenes after dark. The image stabilisation is rock solid, giving you up to five stops of correction - so you can leave the tripod at home more often than not. And despite its range, it handles beautifully on Canon’s mirrorless bodies, feeling well-balanced and responsive.

Optically, it’s a beast. Corner-to-corner sharpness, beautiful contrast, and fast Nano USM autofocus make it a dream for both stills and video work. It’s also weather-sealed, so you can take it into the wild or out in unpredictable weather without worrying. If you’ve got an EOS R, R5, R6, or R6 II and you’re looking for that next-level wide-angle lens, this one ticks all the boxes.

At £1,549, this is one of the most eye-catching lens deals we’ve seen during Prime Day. It’s not often you see a professional Canon L-series lens with this kind of discount - and for landscape shooters, architectural photographers, or travel creatives, it’s a must-have. Just don’t wait - this price won’t hang around for long.