OVER £1,000 Off a Canon dream lens - Amazon Prime Day just got wild
Miss this deal and you’ll kick yourself – Canon 15-35mm gets over £1,000 discount
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in a top-tier Canon RF lens, this is it - the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM is now just £1,549, down from £2,629.99.
That’s a massive Prime Day saving of £1,080.99 on one of Canon’s finest wide-angle zooms.
Whether you're shooting sweeping landscapes, tight interiors or getting creative on the street, this lens delivers stunning sharpness and fast, reliable performance in every frame.
SAVE $1,080.99 at Amazon. The Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L is a stunning ultra-wide zoom for landscapes, architecture, and street scenes - and right now, you can save a massive £1,080.99 with this Prime Day deal, bringing it down to just £1,549.
This is the kind of lens that transforms how you see the world. With its ultra-wide 15mm field of view and a constant f/2.8 aperture, it’s perfect for capturing big skies, bold architecture, or moody city scenes after dark. The image stabilisation is rock solid, giving you up to five stops of correction - so you can leave the tripod at home more often than not. And despite its range, it handles beautifully on Canon’s mirrorless bodies, feeling well-balanced and responsive.
Optically, it’s a beast. Corner-to-corner sharpness, beautiful contrast, and fast Nano USM autofocus make it a dream for both stills and video work. It’s also weather-sealed, so you can take it into the wild or out in unpredictable weather without worrying. If you’ve got an EOS R, R5, R6, or R6 II and you’re looking for that next-level wide-angle lens, this one ticks all the boxes.
At £1,549, this is one of the most eye-catching lens deals we’ve seen during Prime Day. It’s not often you see a professional Canon L-series lens with this kind of discount - and for landscape shooters, architectural photographers, or travel creatives, it’s a must-have. Just don’t wait - this price won’t hang around for long.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.