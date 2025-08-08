Canon announces new low-priced, yet highly versatile printers

Canon has launched a trio of new 3-in-1 printers designed to be versatile yet unobtrusive, being just 374mm wide. The PIXMA TS7550i, TS6550i and TS4150i are all ideal for use in a home office, printing schoolwork at the kitchen table, or creating photo prints from your phone. The latter is made possible by dual-band 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi, which in conjunction with the Canon PRINT app enables wireless printing and scanning from virtually anywhere, including services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive. All three printers also support Apple AirPrint and Mopria for Android.

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has given particular attention to printing speed, with print speeds of up to 14.0 ipm (mono) and 9.0 ipm (colour). You won't need to wait long for that first print from standby either, as Canon rates the First Print Out Time (FPOT) at approximately 7.5 seconds for monochrome and 9.5 seconds for colour. Print quality should benefit from a new pigment black ink said to ensure improved text definition, while "optimised droplet placement and edge processing technology enhance overall print accuracy and clarity". There's even a dedicated barcode printing mode for high-quality barcode and QR code label printing. Bordlerless photo printing is available in sizes from 5x5 inches up to A4, with a glossy 4x6-inch borderless print taking around 39 seconds. Dye-based ink is said to look brighter and more vivid, to better represent how photos are displayed on your phone screen.

(Image credit: Canon)

The PIXMA TS7550i and TS6550i feature a 1.42" Monochrome OLED screen and a 1-touch copy function to enhance ease of use, while a 100-sheet front-loading paper cassette enables the printers to be located in tight spaces. All three printers are eligible for Canon's PIXMA Print Plan customisable subscription service, whereby ink is automatically delivered to you when the printer detects ink levels are low.

(Image credit: Canon)

All three new PIXMA printers will be available to buy in September, with the TS7550i priced at €99, the TS6550i at €89, while the PIXMA TS4150i is just €69. UK pricing has yet to be announced.