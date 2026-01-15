The Galaxy S26 Ultra may get subtle hardware upgrades for its main and telephoto cameras

It's been widely rumored that the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to inherit the S25 Ultra's 200MP image sensor for its wide-angle camera. This ISOCELL HP2 sensor has been the cornerstone of Samsung's flagship camera phones since it was introduced with the S23 Ultra, but that doesn't mean the S26 Ultra's primary camera won't receive any improvements.

(Image credit: @AhmedQwaider888 / X)

According to tipster AhmedQwaider, Samsung may be widening the lens aperture of the S26 Ultra's primary camera to f/1.4 (up from f/1.7 in the S25 Ultra). Furthermore, Samsung could pull the same trick with the S26 Ultra's telephoto camera, which is expected to be the same 50MP periscope module used in the S25 Ultra. This currently features an f/3.4 aperture in the S25 Ultra, but it's said that the S26 Ultra might get an f/2.9 lens.

(Image credit: Tecno)

Relatively incremental improvements like this don't grab headlines like an all-new sensor would, but there is a tangible image quality advantage to be gained from increasing lens aperture. A larger aperture means more light can travel through the lens to the sensor. This additional light hitting the sensor means the camera can use a faster shutter speed to capture your subject, reducing the likelihood of blur from camera shake. It also reduces the need for higher ISO sensitivities, which would result in increased image noise and grain - especially handy in low light situations.

We'll have to wait a little later than in previous years for the launch of Samsung's new flagship phone. Reports suggest the S26 Ultra will be revealed at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 25th, with retail availability possibly set for March 11th.