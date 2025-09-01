I'm out of a job: image quality testing has just been fully automated
Meet the world's first robotic, AI-controlled imaging lab for testing camera phones
Tecno, a brand known primarily for its camera phones, has teamed up with imaging experts DxO to launch the world's first fully automated imaging lab. The TECNO DXOMARK Joint Imaging Laboratory is located in Chongqing, China, and has been designed to establish "a new scientific benchmark for smartphone imaging and accelerates the global shift towards more inclusive, precise and standardized camera technology through automation".
The new Joint Imaging Laboratory incorporates technologies like robotic arms for micron-level positioning accuracy, fully automated chart switching, and AI-controlled environmental simulation to perform complete testing workflows without human intervention. The system has been designed to work with camera phones, enabling Tecno to better develop its camera image quality with a more controlled testing procedure.
The laboratory features imaging evaluation that includes multidimensional skin tone adaptation, along with 3D head model and scientifically calibrated 2D color charts representing global skin tone diversity. This in turn is said to enable "precise calibration of color science and texture reproduction across the full spectrum of human complexions". Consequently, Tecno is able to tailor its camera phones to offer "localized algorithm optimization" - examples include customized exposure calibration specifically for African markets, where users are said to prefer brighter images, as well as the development of noise reduction algorithms for the Southeast Asian market, where Tecno wants night shot clarity to be of high importance.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
