Boffins develop new tech that enables a smartphone camera to record 8x more color data
The possibilities are mind-blowing...
Thought a camera sensor could only capture three colors: red, green, and blue? Think again. Researchers at the University of Utah have developed new camera tech that enables a smartphone camera to 'see' a whopping 25 different color channels in high definition video.
However, this technology isn't about increasing the color fidelity in a standard digital photograph. Rather, it enables a camera to see different spectrums of light in order to gain a more comprehensive image of a subject beyond that of the traditional visible light spectrum. The practical result means your phone could be used to detect disease in plants, identify a skin condition, determine how ripe a piece of fruit is, and plenty more besides. Facial recognition could also be enhanced, as a hyperspectral camera can see above and beyond what the eye and a conventional digital camera can detect.
This newly developed diffractive filter with nanoscale patterns can be placed over a normal smartphone camera sensor, turning it into a hyperspectral camera. The 25 channels of captured spectral color data are turned into a compressed 2D image, then an algorithm converts this into a three dimensional 'data cube'.
As for when the technology may become commercially viable is anyone's guess, but it at least gives food for thought, and shows how smartphone cameras can be advanced in a more innovative direction than merely increasing megapixel counts and sensor size.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
