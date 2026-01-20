iPhone 18 Pro leak: Apple to kill Dynamic Island in biggest design overhaul since iPhone X
Apple's under-display revolution: Is the iPhone 18 finally moving to a punch-hole camera?
The regular – and reasonably reliable – leaker Digital Chat Station – on Chinese social media platform Weibo has let slip that the Apple iPhone 18 generation has begun test production and that the iconic 'dynamic island' feature is going to be replaced by – something else – at least for the Pro series.
There are also a series of rumors about colors going around – red, purple, and brown, hence the mock-up above – but for now I'll concentrate on the camera news.
It's also more than a little interesting that many see the punch hole as a step on the way toward a more special twentieth anniversary phone with a fully invisible front camera.
Sample production matters because it is the point at which many of the features we expect in the final product do tend to stick. What is staying the same is the size and refresh rate of the screens, 6.27-inch for the Pro, and 6.86-inch for the Pro Max, both at 120Hz.
What is being discussed – and looks different in various YouTubes and reports – is the "new under-display area". Some think that we'll see a smaller pill shape, a little like the one that exists now, that contains Apple's FaceID system and camera.
Others think that a hole punch – similar to some other phones – is likely to appear. The Samsung Galaxy S25 has a hole near the centre of the screen, for example. Other mock-ups have shown Apple's in the corner, but that feels unlikely to me.
Sample production is the point at which most of these decisions get set in stone, and of course, a lot of aesthetic decisions will be required of the operating system if there is a hole punch in a different spot to the existing pill, so that will be a factor in Apple's next steps too.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
There is also discussion as to whether the feature will immediately apply to the whole range, go to the Pro phones first, or the Pro and the 'Air 2' on the grounds that it is a premium model. Apple has managed to start a lot of debate among the community, but we're not expecting to know anything for sure until Apple's traditional September announcement window.
You might also like
Check our guide to the best iPhone for photography and the best camera phone. Are they aligned?
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.