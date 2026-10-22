Sony has released the latest firmware for the A7R VI, the newest and most powerful rig in its A7R professional lineup. While the latest firmware release, version 1.02, doesn’t bring any major general benefits, wildlife photographers in particular will be pleased.

That’s because, following the update, A7R VI users will now be able to use the camera’s Preset Focus feature with non-power zoom lenses.

Preset Focus enables users to map specific focus distances to the camera’s custom buttons, meaning users can jump straight to that focus point in the frame at the click of its registered button, rather than manually moving the autofocus ring or Flexible Spot.

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For wildlife photographers, this is especially useful as it enables them to quickly snap back to a pre-measured feeding station, nest, or obstacle zone when a subject momentarily leaves and returns.

Sony Firmware Download

Firmware version 1.02 (Sony A7R VI)

It’s a good idea to hold off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter and for Sony to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World, and we'll let you know about any problems.

Prior to firmware version 1.02, the A7R VI’s built-in Preset Focus feature was restricted to power zoom lenses.

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Lenses without a motorized power zoom mechanism (standard manual zoom and prime lenses) could only register and recall focus positions when tethered to a computer and using Sony's Remote Camera Tool software.

Sony says that firmware version 1.02 also fixes an issue where focusing operations may become unavailable when the movie mode is set to “Manual Focus.”

The company has also stated that the latest release fixes a bug where monitors may turn on at regular intervals despite being off, which may have minor power-saving benefits. As usual, Sony also says the new firmware boosts “operational stability.”

So, these are the goodies packed into firmware version 1.02 for the Sony A7R VI. My advice, as always, is to hold off downloading it for a few weeks, which should give enough time for any issues to arise in community chatter and for Sony to resolve them.

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