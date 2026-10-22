Canon has released new firmware for three of its Cinema EOS cameras – the C50, C80 and C400 – fixing a crucial Photo mode bug in the former and bolstering IP streaming security in the latter two models.

Firmware version 1.0.6.1 for the Canon EOS C50 is seemingly the most important of the update. According to Canon, the new firmware “fixes an issue” where image recording to the memory card may not complete while shooting in Photo mode.

That’s to say, some users were finding that their still images were not saving when using the EOS C50 for photos rather than video. Photo mode enables capturing 32MP full-frame images at up to 40fps, with RAW, C-RAW, HEIF and JPEG support.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Canon EOS Firmware Downloads

Firmware version 1.0.6.1 (Canon EOS C50)

Firmware version 1.0.8.1 (Canon EOS C80)

Firmware version 1.0.8.1 (Canon EOS C400)

It’s a good idea to hold off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter and for Canon to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World, and we'll let you know about any problems.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The other new firmware release, version 1.0.8.1, brings a pair of updates to the EOS C80 and EOS C400 cameras. Canon says that the latest firmware “enhances IP streaming security” and “corrects display problems" in some language environments.

IP streaming enables you to livestream video from your EOS camera directly over Wi-Fi or Ethernet to computers, decoders or online platforms. The camera's manufacturer says that the EOS C50 has also benefited from this upgrade through its respective firmware update.

That’s it for this Canon firmware bulletin. Seemingly routine stuff regarding the bolstered IP streaming security and corrected language display bugs, but surely a much-welcomed development for EOS C50 users finding that their still images had disappeared.

You might also like…

Here’s our editor-in-chief and resident Canon expert James Artaius’ pick of the best Canon cameras.