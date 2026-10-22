Stills failing to save on your Canon EOS C50? New camera firmware solves this annoying problem
Canon has released new firmware for the EOS C50, C80 and C400, fixing a bug in the former where images failed to save in Photo mode and bolstering streaming security for the latter two models
Canon has released new firmware for three of its Cinema EOS cameras – the C50, C80 and C400 – fixing a crucial Photo mode bug in the former and bolstering IP streaming security in the latter two models.
Firmware version 1.0.6.1 for the Canon EOS C50 is seemingly the most important of the update. According to Canon, the new firmware “fixes an issue” where image recording to the memory card may not complete while shooting in Photo mode.
That’s to say, some users were finding that their still images were not saving when using the EOS C50 for photos rather than video. Photo mode enables capturing 32MP full-frame images at up to 40fps, with RAW, C-RAW, HEIF and JPEG support.
Canon EOS Firmware Downloads
Firmware version 1.0.6.1 (Canon EOS C50)
Firmware version 1.0.8.1 (Canon EOS C80)
Firmware version 1.0.8.1 (Canon EOS C400)
It’s a good idea to hold off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter and for Canon to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World, and we'll let you know about any problems.
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The other new firmware release, version 1.0.8.1, brings a pair of updates to the EOS C80 and EOS C400 cameras. Canon says that the latest firmware “enhances IP streaming security” and “corrects display problems" in some language environments.
IP streaming enables you to livestream video from your EOS camera directly over Wi-Fi or Ethernet to computers, decoders or online platforms. The camera's manufacturer says that the EOS C50 has also benefited from this upgrade through its respective firmware update.
That’s it for this Canon firmware bulletin. Seemingly routine stuff regarding the bolstered IP streaming security and corrected language display bugs, but surely a much-welcomed development for EOS C50 users finding that their still images had disappeared.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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