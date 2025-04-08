Nikon Zf gets MAJOR firmware update, packed with pro-level features!

Nikon has just released firmware version 2.00 for the Nikon Zf, marking the first major update to the full-frame mirrorless camera since its launch – and it’s a big one!

The Zf has quickly become a favorite among photography enthusiasts for its winning blend of retro camera aesthetics and modern mirrorless performance. With its tactile controls, classic styling, and powerful Z-series tech under the hood, it appeals to both nostalgic film shooters and digital-era creators looking for something with character.

This new firmware update adds a suite of features inherited from higher-end Nikon bodies such as the Z9 and Z6 III, further cementing the Zf as a serious creative tool.

The standout addition is support for Nikon Imaging Cloud. This cloud-based service enables users to access and apply Imaging Recipes – custom color profiles from Nikon and established photographers – directly to the camera.

It also enables automatic firmware updates and image backups to third-party cloud storage when connected via Wi-Fi. That’s a big win for anyone who wants a seamless workflow without being tethered to a laptop.

The Nikon Zf's version 2.00 firmware update adds tremendous creative firepower (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Bird photographers will also be pleased as a new 'Birds' subject-detection mode improves autofocus accuracy and tracking in complex environments, helping you lock onto even the most elusive feathered subjects. This is particularly helpful when tracking birds through bushes and trees.

Videographers and prime lens users will appreciate the new Hi-Res Zoom function, which enables the zoom of up to 2x in FullHD video without resolution loss. With 11 selectable zoom speeds, you can dial in exactly the look you want, further aiding Nikon's push for enhanced video features.

Manual focus shooters haven’t been left out, either. The update introduces improved focus magnification (now up to 400%), quicker ways to exit magnified view, and it even enables you to manually record aperture values in EXIF data when using vintage or non-CPU (microchip-free) lenses; a real nod to classic glass fans.

Firmware version 2.00 is available now from the official Nikon website and on the Zf’s product page. Whether you’re chasing birds, shooting street, or crafting cinematic video, this update brings plenty for users to get excited about.

