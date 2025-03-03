Canon enhances AF performance of RF 24-105mm f/2.8 power zoom with new firmware update

Canon has just released a firmware update for one of its most celebrated lenses, the Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, bringing notable improvements to autofocus performance. This update aims to enhance the lens' usability, for both still photography and video recording, ensuring smoother and more precise focusing capabilities.

The Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z was released early last year and quickly became a favorite among professionals and enthusiasts. Its combination of an extensive focal range, constant f/2.8 aperture, and hybrid shooting features has made it a go-to lens for a wide range of applications, from documentary filmmaking to event photography.

The latest firmware, Version 1.1.0, comes just after the lens' first anniversary and introduces key autofocus enhancements. The official firmware notes from Canon state:

Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z (Version 1.1.0)

"Firmware Version 1.1.0 incorporates the following fixes and enhancements:

• Improves AF tracking performance during zoom operations in still photography when used with specific cameras.*

• Enhances smoothness of AF tracking during zoom operations in video recording.

*Applicable cameras (as of February 20, 2025): EOS R1/EOS R5 Mark II."

(Image credit: Canon)

This update is particularly significant for users of the newly released Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II, ensuring that the lens operates seamlessly with Canon’s latest flagship mirrorless bodies. The improved autofocus tracking during zooming benefits photographers capturing fast-moving subjects, such as wildlife and sports, where precision is critical.

For videographers, enhancing AF tracking smoothness is a valuable addition, particularly when using the lens with Canon’s power zoom adapter. This ensures more fluid focus transitions during zoom operations, reducing any abrupt shifts in focus that might distract from the final footage.

Firmware updates like this demonstrate Canon’s ongoing commitment to refining and improving its products even after their initial release. By continuously optimizing performance through firmware refinements, Canon ensures users can get the most out of their equipment.

To install the update, users can visit Canon’s official website, download the firmware, and follow the provided installation instructions.

With these updates, the Canon 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z remains a powerhouse lens for both still and video shooters, solidifying its place as a top choice for hybrid creators. If you own this lens, this firmware update is well worth installing to maximize its capabilities.

