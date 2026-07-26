Remote camera apps enable photographers and videographers to use a smartphone as a remote control for a mirrorless camera, along with essentials like wirelessly transferring photos.

But a popular third-party app now supports three camera brands in a single app, along with adding advanced tools like a waveform monitor. Shutter is now Shutter+, an iOS and iPadOS camera app that supports Sony, Canon and Fujifilm cameras.

I tried an earlier version of Shutter last year – I loved that the app didn’t drop connection to the camera, but I also really loved that it had more advanced tools that the native Fujifilm X App didn’t have, including an intervalometer for timelapses and self-portraits.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Shutter has three separate apps for each of its supported camera brands, but Shutter+ now supports all three brands from one app (and one cost). The developer says that photographers working with all three brands see the same features and updates.

But along with supporting all three brands without an app swap, the update for Shutter+ also introduces additional tools. Chief among these is a waveform monitor, a tool for monitoring the brightness of a video.

This joins existing tools like histograms, zebras, false color, focus peaking and LUT previews to give creators more data as they shoot.

(Image credit: Camera Control Apps)

The upgrade also updates the windowing for iPadOS, which helps the app to display better across the tablet’s different window sizes and multitasking views.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It adds support for more cameras, too, including the Canon EOS R6 V and Sony A7R VI, and supports new Fujifilm firmware. Canon’s live view using a USB tether has also improved.

Shutter+ continues to offer the features from the older version that made the app popular, including automatically switching from Bluetooth and wireless for the best connection and maintaining it when switching apps or locking the screen.

The app supports tethered and USB connectivity and includes tools like bulb timers, an intervalometer and live view overlays.

(Image credit: Camera Control Apps)

While the Shutter+ apps can now support cameras across three brands, the App Store will continue to offer three Shutter+ apps branded for Canon, Sony and Fujifilm.

The developer says this is in order to prevent interruptions for previous subscribers, but all three apps will now support every compatible camera.

The app’s pricing remains the same – after a 7-day free trial, users can continue to use the app with a $65 / £69 / AU$99 lifetime license, or choose a $3.49 / £2.99 / AU$5.99 monthly or $24.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.99 annual subscription.

Shutter+ is available from the App Store.

You may also like…

Take a look at the best photo editing apps.