Vivo announces its next flagship camera phone: X300 Pro
It's said to pack several camera improvements over previous models
Vivo's X200 Pro and X200 Ultra have both impressed us with their bleeding-edge camera tech and stellar image quality. Now Vivo has officially confirmed that its next-generation flagship camera phone - X300 Pro - is coming.
According to Vivo product manager Han Boxiao (via Weibo), the X300 Pro will use the same 200MP 85mm periscope telephoto lens we've seen in the X200 Pro and Ultra, but the sensor in this module will get an upgrade. Where the X200 Pro and Ultra used a Samsung HP9 sensor, the X300 Pro is said to feature an evolution of the HP9, called HPB: a new 1/1.4-inch sensor co-developed by Vivo and Samsung.
In addition to the upgraded sensor, the X300 Pro's periscope telephoto camera has been revealed to have a 5.5-stop CIPA-rated image stabilization system (up from 4.5 stops in the X200 Pro). Vivo says this is the highest-ever rating for a camera phone. Furthermore, the periscope lens is said to benefit from a ZEISS T* coating to help prevent reflections, while a fluorite glass element is employed to reduce aberrations. Finally, the X300 Pro will feature a new focus-tracking engine which is said to enable faster, more reliable subject capture, even at long focal lengths.
The X300 Pro's primary, wide-angle camera looks like it'll be based around Sony's LYTIA LYT-828 50MP, 1/1.3-inch sensor, while processing power will likely come from a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.
The Weibo post doesn't specify any potential release date for the X300 Pro, but considering the X100 Pro was launched in November 2023, and the X200 Pro dropped in October 2024, we may not have long to wait for the X300 Pro to break cover.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.