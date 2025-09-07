Vivo announces its next flagship camera phone: X300 Pro

Vivo's X200 Pro and X200 Ultra have both impressed us with their bleeding-edge camera tech and stellar image quality. Now Vivo has officially confirmed that its next-generation flagship camera phone - X300 Pro - is coming.

The current X200 Ultra can be fitted with this official external lens which boosts the phone's 85mm telephoto camera to an effective 200mm focal length (Image credit: Vivo)

According to Vivo product manager Han Boxiao (via Weibo), the X300 Pro will use the same 200MP 85mm periscope telephoto lens we've seen in the X200 Pro and Ultra, but the sensor in this module will get an upgrade. Where the X200 Pro and Ultra used a Samsung HP9 sensor, the X300 Pro is said to feature an evolution of the HP9, called HPB: a new 1/1.4-inch sensor co-developed by Vivo and Samsung.

The X200 Ultra (Image credit: Future / Luke Baker)

In addition to the upgraded sensor, the X300 Pro's periscope telephoto camera has been revealed to have a 5.5-stop CIPA-rated image stabilization system (up from 4.5 stops in the X200 Pro). Vivo says this is the highest-ever rating for a camera phone. Furthermore, the periscope lens is said to benefit from a ZEISS T* coating to help prevent reflections, while a fluorite glass element is employed to reduce aberrations. Finally, the X300 Pro will feature a new focus-tracking engine which is said to enable faster, more reliable subject capture, even at long focal lengths.

X200 Pro (Image credit: Basil kronfli)

The X300 Pro's primary, wide-angle camera looks like it'll be based around Sony's LYTIA LYT-828 50MP, 1/1.3-inch sensor, while processing power will likely come from a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

X100 Pro (Image credit: Vivo)

The Weibo post doesn't specify any potential release date for the X300 Pro, but considering the X100 Pro was launched in November 2023, and the X200 Pro dropped in October 2024, we may not have long to wait for the X300 Pro to break cover.