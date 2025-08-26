The Vivo V60 launches with a Zeiss co-engineered camera system aimed at portrait fans

Vivo has announced the global launch of the V60, its latest handset co-engineered with Zeiss. An update on last year’s Vivo V50, a well-received midranger, the V60 adds a new headline act – a 50MP Zeiss Super Telephoto camera designed for portraits.

Utilizing Vivo and Zeiss’ Multifocal Portrait, the V60 can deliver portrait mode images at five classic portrait focal lengths with professional camera-like background separation and Zeiss Style Bokeh for changing the shapes and style of bokeh balls after the image has been taken to match the look of classic Zeiss lenses.

The Vivo V60 also includes a 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait – which taps into Vivo’s “Stage Style” optimization to match the challenging conditions of stage lighting, combining this with Zeiss portrait modes to conserve facial expressions, natural skin tones, and textures.

“Built with the idea of bringing professional-level portrait photography to smartphones, V60 helps users easily capture beautiful moments,” said Xun Tan, General Manager of Overseas Products at Vivo.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The hardware at the core of the imaging setup is a 50MP Zeiss Super Telephoto camera using a Sony IMX882 Ultra-Sensitive Sensor (1/1.953") behind an f/2.65 aperture. This uses a periscope design, a setup that enables more powerful optical reach without a bulkier camera bump.

The telephoto is joined by a 50MP Zeiss OIS main camera using the Sony IMX766, an 8MP Zeiss ultrawide angle camera for groups and landscapes, and a 50MP Zeiss group selfie camera. For video, 4K recording is supported on both front and rear cameras.

For even longer reach, the V60 can use Vivo’s Super Telephoto Enhancement algorithms, which use AI-powered zoom to enhance clarity from 10x up to a claimed 100x.

The V60 is also packed with other AI camera features, including AI Four-Season Portrait to change the season of any outdoor photo, AI Eraser to remove unwanted objects, AI Reflection Erase, AI Magic Move to move subjects around the frame, AI Image Expander to increase the photo canvas, and AI Photo Enhance upscaling, aimed at adding clarity to low-res or cropped images.

Beyond imaging, the V60 adds a large 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery battery, 90W fast charging, and the V series’s most durable design with an IP68 & IP69 rating. Availability begins today across Asia, with a global rollout happening soon – although which countries this is to include has not yet been confirmed.

