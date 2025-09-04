Thin, bright, and £300 cheaper: Honor Magic V5 foldable phone drops under £1,400 with this discount code

It feels like Honor has finally cracked the brief on what a foldable should be. The Magic V5 is drop‑dead gorgeous - razor-thin when closed at just under 9 mm and a featherweight 217 g - yet unfolds into a near‑tablet stretch of brilliance. That gap‑free AMOLED panel really does feel like a miniature cinema in your pocket, and now you can get it with a HUGE £300 discount!

Save £300 Honor Magic V5: was £1,699 now £1,399 at honor.com Use code AV5UK300 at checkout. The Honor Magic V5 is a super-slim foldable with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, huge battery, and stunning dual AMOLED displays, now available for £1,399.99 with code AV5UK300. Read more ▼

Under the hood, the Honor Magic V5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, packing enough punch to keep up with even the most demanding apps and games. Add to that a monster 5,820 mAh silicon‑carbon battery and fast charging support (66 W wired, 50 W wireless), and you’re staring at a device that’s both sleek and long‑lasting.

The camera array is uncommonly capable for a foldable: a 50MP main shooter, a 50 MP ultra‑wide, and a 64 MP periscope telephoto with 3× optical zoom and OIS. Not just versatile, but cinematic. And with dual 5,000‑nit HDR displays - both outer and inner - you’re looking at some of the brightest and most vivid screens on the market.

Normally, you’d be looking at a steep £1,699.99 tag for this kind of tech in the UK. Honor is undercutting its rivals by a good hundred quid or more. But here’s the kicker - just enter code AV5UK300 at checkout on Honor UK, and the final price drops to just £1,399.99.

On top of that, you score bonus goodies: the Honor Magic‑Pen stylus, the fast‑charging adapter, and even screen‑damage protection through Honor Care+ - all early‑bird extras meant to sweeten the deal.

If there’s any catch, it’s that the software - MagicOS 9 on Android 15 - could feel a little less polished than some rivals, and the camera hump is noticeable on the back. Still, for nearly £300 less and with valuable extras thrown in, this is one of the most compelling foldable offers I’ve seen recently.

Check out our full review of the Honor Magic V5