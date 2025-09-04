Thin, bright, and £300 cheaper: Honor Magic V5 foldable phone drops under £1,400 with this discount code
Grab the Honor Magic V5 for £1,399 - that's a HUGE £300 discount with free stylus, charger & screen protection thrown-in!
It feels like Honor has finally cracked the brief on what a foldable should be. The Magic V5 is drop‑dead gorgeous - razor-thin when closed at just under 9 mm and a featherweight 217 g - yet unfolds into a near‑tablet stretch of brilliance. That gap‑free AMOLED panel really does feel like a miniature cinema in your pocket, and now you can get it with a HUGE £300 discount!
Use code AV5UK300 at checkout. The Honor Magic V5 is a super-slim foldable with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, huge battery, and stunning dual AMOLED displays, now available for £1,399.99 with code AV5UK300.
Under the hood, the Honor Magic V5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, packing enough punch to keep up with even the most demanding apps and games. Add to that a monster 5,820 mAh silicon‑carbon battery and fast charging support (66 W wired, 50 W wireless), and you’re staring at a device that’s both sleek and long‑lasting.
The camera array is uncommonly capable for a foldable: a 50MP main shooter, a 50 MP ultra‑wide, and a 64 MP periscope telephoto with 3× optical zoom and OIS. Not just versatile, but cinematic. And with dual 5,000‑nit HDR displays - both outer and inner - you’re looking at some of the brightest and most vivid screens on the market.
Normally, you’d be looking at a steep £1,699.99 tag for this kind of tech in the UK. Honor is undercutting its rivals by a good hundred quid or more. But here’s the kicker - just enter code AV5UK300 at checkout on Honor UK, and the final price drops to just £1,399.99.
On top of that, you score bonus goodies: the Honor Magic‑Pen stylus, the fast‑charging adapter, and even screen‑damage protection through Honor Care+ - all early‑bird extras meant to sweeten the deal.
If there’s any catch, it’s that the software - MagicOS 9 on Android 15 - could feel a little less polished than some rivals, and the camera hump is noticeable on the back. Still, for nearly £300 less and with valuable extras thrown in, this is one of the most compelling foldable offers I’ve seen recently.
Check out our full review of the Honor Magic V5
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.