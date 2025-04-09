Oppo's waterproof Reno13 Series smartphone dives into the UK with AI photography tricks

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has just launched its new Reno13 Smartphone Series in the UK, blending AI features, sleek design and durability, all at an affordable price point.

The series is comprised of the Reno13 Pro 5G, Reno13 5G, Reno13 FS 5G, and the Reno13 F 5G, each offering something a little different but all "designed to enhance creativity and everyday experiences for a wider audience".

Artificial intelligence is key to the new lineup. "Reno13 Series reflects Oppo’s commitment to making AI accessible to everyone," says managing director of Oppo UK and Ireland, Charleen Fang.

"The full series features the best Oppo AI, a refined and durable design, and extended years of software updates. We’re proud to offer UK consumers more smartphone choices that deliver the latest innovations and long-term value, ensuring an uncompromised experience over time".

(Image credit: OPPO)

From the premium Reno13 Pro 5G to the more affordable Reno13 F 5G, Oppo is offering a range of choices to suit different needs, encouraging users to unlock their creativity and transform everyday moments into opportunities for self-expression. One of the ways it's doing this is through AI-powered features.

Oppo AI Livephoto is a feature that captures clear three-second moving images, much like the feature available on iPhone, that can be seamlessly shared across both Android and iOS. You can also choose a cover photo, and benefit from AI wizardry that "will restore crystal clear looks to any frame, so you never miss a moment".

(Image credit: OPPO)

While Oppo phones are renowned across Europe and Asia for their gaming and AI capabilities, the Reno13 Series also offers a lot in the way of photography and video.

The Reno13 Pro 5G boasts a 50MP front and rear camera system that enables sharp capture, and optical image stabilizarion for enhanced clarity even in low light. Despite not having the Hasselblad Camera System that makes the Oppo Find X8 Pro a tour de force, the Reno13 facilitates a 3.5x optical zoom, up to 120x digital zoom and 4K 60fps video recording on both front and rear cameras.

Another really cool feature for us photographers is the Reno13's underwater photography ability, which enables users to shoot briefly up to a depth of 2 meters with IP68 and IP69 ratings. "Pool parties. Epic swim workouts. Industry-leading water resistance allows this phone to capture every underwater moment, from splashes to smiles, worry-free," says Oppo.

OPPO Reno13 Series | Underwater Photography - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the Oppo Reno13's underwater capabilities

Once you have taken your images, the AI Editor Suite is designed to help you enhance them further with tools such as AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Unblur and AI Motion. The latter uses generative AI to animate still images into three-second clips as if they were Livephotos, adding a little more action to your shots.

Other notable features include AI Night Portrait mode, which uses computational technology to enhance low-light portraits, a custom 4nm chip with an octa-core processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 6.59-inch OLED display and a large 5600mAh battery.

The Reno13 series is now available in the UK at the following prices: Reno13 Pro 5G – £649, Reno13 5G – £499, Reno13 FS 5G – £399, and Reno13 F 5G – £329. More information and specifications can be found on the official Oppo website.

Although it must be noted I haven't tested one at the time of writing, at this price point, the Reno13 offers incredible value for money and could be the perfect phone upgrade for a summer by the pool.

