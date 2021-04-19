LastPass password manager review

LastPass offers a well-rounded set of features to help users manage their passwords and protect sensitive data. We'd recommend investing in the Premium service, but the Free version is also very good as well.

LastPass is one of the best password managers around, offering great user features and excellent security policies. Investing in a password manager not only prevents you from having to remember every single variation of your passwords, but the super secure randomly generated passwords it creates are also a great way to help protect your data from being leaked.

LastPass is powered by LogMeIn, providing a strong performance across all of the features you would expect from a password manager.

LastPass Key Features

LastPass features everything that you would expect from a password manager, including password sharing, password generation, biometric login, emergency access and the automatic syncing of data. However, LastPass doesn't just store and manage passwords, it also has a range of other exciting features as well. LastPass can also store credit cards (making online shopping even simpler), WiFi passwords and digital notes, making your digital life exponentially easier.

LastPass also offers adaptive authentication, which combines biometric and "contextual intelligence" to prove the user's identity.

LastPass Interface and Performance

The LastPass interface works smoothly, with no noticeable lagging. We tested LastPass as a Chrome extension and were impressed with how easy it was to use. Setting up passwords within LastPass is simple – users have the choice between adding new passwords within the LastPass application itself, or simply logging into the desired website as normal and filling out the LastPass notification box that pops up.

Usefully, you can separate your passwords into different folders (such as Social Media, Email, etc.). There are also different sections for credit cards, addresses and bank accounts, making it easy to efficiently compartmentalize your data.

(Image credit: LastPass)

LastPass Security

One of the most important aspects of a password manager is how secure it is – after all, storing all of your passwords in one place is no good if someone else can easily access it. However, LastPass is known as one of the most secure password managers available. LastPass encrypts all data from end-to-end using 256-bit AES encryption and uses advanced Transport Layer Security to prevent in-transit attacks.

If you're concerned about LastPass being able to access your data remotely, don't fear. The industry standard for password managers means that LastPass doesn't store users' master passwords or authentication keys locally or on its servers. This means that LastPass isn't able to access your encrypted data remotely.

LastPass Verdict

LastPass is definitely one of the best password managers available. LastPass offers three different plans: Free, Premium and Family. While the the Free version of LastPass offers a great user experience, upgrading to the Premium version for $36 per year gains you access to some fantastic features, including dark web monitoring, priority tech support and 1GB of encrypted file storage.

Alternatively, LastPass' Family option offers six LastPass Premium licenses, unlimited sharing folders and access to the LastPass family dashboard for just $48 per year. This is a great option for those who want to provide data protection and password management for multiple people.

