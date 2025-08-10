Ever wondered what Hollywood cinematographers do to get ready for a shoot?

I recently watched a new video on Panavision’s YouTube channel, and it’s enlightening for anyone passionate about cinematography and filmmaking. The question posed was simple yet revealing: what do some of the world’s top cinematographers do before they start their day on set?

Panavision gathered an impressive lineup of acclaimed filmmakers – names like Rodrigo Prieto, Mandy Walker, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Phedon Papamichael and many more – to share their habits, rituals and go-to tools. The result is a candid conversation about what goes on behind the scenes of Hollywood sets.

The video explores three key questions: What do you always bring to set? What is your routine before a shoot? How do you know when a shot is ready?

Each filmmaker had a different approach, which is what makes this so interesting. Some swear by technical tools such as viewfinders, light meters, even a trusty black t-shirt to kill reflections, while others go for mood-boosting essentials like coffee or chocolate.

When it comes to routines, the common theme was starting early. Many said that getting to set ahead of time helps them get mentally aligned for the day or finalize lens choices before the chaos kicks in. That extra hour can make all the difference.

And then there’s the advice that stuck with me the most from Adriano Goldman, the cinematographer behind The Crown and Andor. He said, "Of course, you want to be an artist, but you have to wake up on time first. You have to wake up, and you have to be there and show your presence and enthusiasm. And then you can be an artist.

"When the actors and the lights are up and on, you can finally exercise your artistry. Then you’re an artist. But before that, you’re a craftsman. You just have to show up and deliver."

That line stuck with me because it’s the truth most people don’t talk about. Cinematography, and photography for that matter, isn’t solely about creativity; it’s about discipline. You can’t create magic if you’re not there, ready, and fully present.

Personally, I love features like this. They’re a goldmine for emerging filmmakers because they go beyond theory and show you how the best in the business actually work day in, day out.

YouTube has become an incredible resource for learning this craft, if you know where to look and what to avoid. Videos like this one aren’t just interviews but blueprints for building your own creative process.

If you haven’t seen Panavision's YouTube channel yet, I highly recommend checking it out. It is a treasure trove of industry insights and advice.

