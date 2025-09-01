What's in the camera bag of world-renowned wildlife photographer Keith Ladzinski?

In Canon’s Gear Up mini-series, Keith Ladzinski gives a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the gear he carries when photographing wildlife on assignment.

For Ladzinski, a Canon Explorer of Light, packing light is vital for mobility, versatility and being ready for anything nature throws at you. The video showcases him on assignment in Peru, where hiking long distances on foot through uneven terrain is commonplace, and where every item in his camera bag must justify its weight.

At the center of his setup are two Canon EOS R5 Mark II bodies. One handles 45MP stills with incredible resolution and low-light performance, while the other is reserved for video; capable of 8K RAW capture or slow-motion 4K 120p.

The high framerates are especially valuable for wildlife, enabling him to slow down rapid movements, from a bird taking flight to a jaguar’s subtle prowl, without losing sharpness. The dual-camera approach also means he can switch seamlessly between stills and video, a setup that maximizes efficiency in fast-changing environments.

(Image credit: Canon)

His lens choices are equally deliberate. The Canon RF 600mm f/4 is his preferred telephoto for wildlife photography. Despite its length, he explains that the lens is lighter than many expect, which is crucial when you’re carrying it all day over rugged terrain.

Its fast f/4 aperture gives him the ability to isolate subjects against beautifully blurred backgrounds, and its sharp optics mean every feather, whisker or leaf detail is captured crisply.

Everywhere he takes the 600mm, he also takes a Canon Extender RF 2x teleconverter, turning the lens into a 1200mm f/8 powerhouse, facilitating long-distance shooting for skittish animals without disturbing them; essential in both ethical wildlife photography and conservation-focused work.

For general-purpose shooting, he relies on the Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8, a versatile workhorse that handles everything from environmental portraits of animals to wider landscape video sequences. The f/2.8 aperture ensures consistent performance in variable light, and its focal range means he doesn’t have to swap lenses constantly, saving both time and attention.

The RF 35mm f/1.4, on the other hand, is reserved for intimate shots or low-light scenarios where natural light is scarce, and he wants a wider field of view without sacrificing sharpness or depth of field.

Even on bright days, wildlife photography often demands a subtle touch with lighting. Ladzinski carries two Canon EL-1 Speedlites to add fill where it’s needed. The Speedlites are compact and rugged, built to perform in remote conditions where traditional lighting setups would be impractical.

ABOVE: Watch episode 1 of Canon's Gear Up series

The rest of the bag is equally considered. Extra batteries and memory cards are essential when you’re in the field for hours, sometimes days, without access to power. A carefully prepared shot list ensures he doesn’t miss critical behaviors or moments, enabling him to focus on composition and timing rather than scrambling to plan on the fly.

The Gear Up series goes beyond the bag itself, following Ladzinski on assignment to show how this combination of cameras, lenses, and accessories comes alive in the field. Watching him at work, it’s clear that nothing in the bag is redundant. Each choice, whether a camera body, lens, teleconverter, or speedlight, is about being prepared to capture wildlife responsibly, efficiently, and beautifully.

For enthusiasts and aspiring wildlife photographers, the series is not just a list of gear; it’s a masterclass in packing, prioritizing, and executing at the highest level in some of the planet’s most challenging environments.

