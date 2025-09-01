If you’re chasing subjects and not light, you’re probably still a beginner photographer
I’ve just watched a great YouTube video that helps you identify if you’re a beginner or intermediate photographer – and how you approach light is a key factor
Travel photographer, Sony Ambassador, and YouTuber, Pat Kay, has released a very interesting video called “5 Signs You're No Longer A Beginner Photographer”.
It’s a really interesting watch, so I’m not going to spoil it by going through everything in detail – you’ll have to sit through the full video (below) for that – but I do want to touch upon his first criterion: “Light is the most important thing in photography.”
What I like about this point is that, while it shouldn’t surprise anybody, I think it’s often missed. We all know that light is technically a photography fundamental – there are no photographs without it – but it’s also a fundamental part of the aesthetic of photography.
Pat mentions that beginner photographers tend to focus on technical settings and gear acquisition, while the intermediate photographer is “noticing light.”
I completely agree, but I’d also add the hunt for a ‘suitable’ subject as a major distraction for beginners. You might think that’s a strange statement considering that the subject is a fundamental pillar of any photograph, but not at the expense of light.
A common pitfall that beginners make is to focus all their efforts on finding and capturing an inherently interesting subject, without considering the lighting and / or composition.
You see, an interesting subject is only an interesting subject for photography when it aligns with the right composition and lighting. The beauty of this is that an inherently boring subject can suddenly become a great photographic subject if the conditions are right. I’ll take a beautifully framed block of flats in soft golden light over a boring composition or the Eiffel Tower, any day of the week.
This links back with Pat’s point: “Light is the most important thing in photography.” Don’t follow the subject, follow the light and it’ll lead you to the subject.
So, if you’re a beginner photographer looking to improve or a seasoned photographer who wants to make sure they’re a solid intermediate, make sure you watch Pat Kay’s excellent video.
