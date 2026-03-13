Sensational Show offer - get 6 super photo mags sent to your door for £9.99!

For the next four days, the Digital Camera magazine will be at the UK's Photography & Video Show at the Birmingham NEC (March 14-17). We'll have a very special subscription offer for anyone who comes and sees us on Stand F45.

But if you can't make it to the exhibition yourself for any reason, you can still get a great Show deal on Britain's best-selling photo mag. For just £9.99, you can get your first six issues of our monthly print magazine full of tips, interviews, reviews, and photographic inspiration.

Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. 6 issues for £9.99 (ends April 30)

Getting a photography magazine posted to any UK address every four weeks is a great way to improve your picture-taking knowledge and keep up with the latest kit and trends. Each 132-page issue comes with a set of tips cards, designed to carry around with you to remind you of particular techniques and the settings you need for each.

When you subscribe, you not only get the printed edition of the magazine - you also get access to the digital edition too, including an extensive library of back issues. This gives you a back catalogue of hundreds of features, interviews, reviews, and how-to articles that you can refer to online.

Digital Camera magazine is a sister brand to Digital Camera World, meaning it's staffed by experts in their field and deliver a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews, and inspiration in every issue.

Hope we see you at the Show!

T&Cs: Offer expires April 30 2026 at at 23:59 GMT. Offer open to new UK subscribers only. Access to the digital library will end with your subscription. Please allow up to 6 weeks for delivery. Payment is non-refundable after the 14-day cancellation period. After your first six issues your subscription will continue at £27.99 every 6 months. For full terms and conditions, visit www. magazinesdirect.com/terms. For enquiries and overseas rates please call: +44 (0) 330 333 1113. Lines are open Monday-Friday 8:30am-7pm, Saturday 10am-3pm UK Time (excluding Bank Holidays) or email: help@magazinesdirect.com. Calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call, and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.

Read more:

The best books on photography

Check out our library of photography cheatsheets

