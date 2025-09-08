I'm staggered how good non-pro entrants to photography contests are getting

There was a time when you could spot the difference between professional and non-professional contest winners from across a crowded gallery.

The pros had sharper technique, better timing, those thousand tiny decisions that separated the wheat from the chaff. The amateurs? Bless their hearts, they tried. But you could always tell this wasn't what they did for a living.

Take a look at this year's International Photography Awards winners, though, and it feels like days are now dead and buried.

I'm genuinely shocked by what I'm seeing in the non-professional categories. These aren't the spirited-but-flawed entries we're accustomed to. These are images that would make many a seasoned professional weep.

Storming ahead

Take Ilene Meyers' Iowa Storm Cell; winner of Nature Photographer of the Year in the non-pro category. This isn't just a pretty sunset with clouds. She's captured that climatic, hair-raising moment where Mother Nature shows off her split personality: menacing storm cells brooding overhead while golden light breaks through like divine intervention.

Ilene Meyers' Iowa Storm Cell; winner of Nature Photographer of the Year in the non-pro category (Image credit: Ilene Meyers)

The technical execution is flawless; 1/15th at f/10 on a micro four-thirds sensor, proving you don't need a mortgage-sized full-frame beast to create meteorological magic.

More importantly, Meyers has nailed the storytelling. This image doesn't just document weather; it makes you feel the electric tension in the air, the anticipation before the storm hits. It's the kind of shot that makes you want to leave your job and start chassing tornadoes across Midwest America.

Kinetic poetry

Then there's Kohei Kawashima's Piercing the Rainbow, which won Sports Photographer of the Year in the non-pro division. This isn't your garden-variety motorcycle shot. Kawashima has turned a rider at Tsukuba Circuit into pure kinetic poetry, the silhouette slicing through a swirl of colors like—as he puts it—"a comet streaking through a rainbow."

(Image credit: Kohei Kawashima)

Shot at 1/4200th of a second at f/9.0, it's technically immaculate, but what elevates it is the artistic vision. Channeling Suisei Nagashi, a Japanese technique that captures the essence of speed and fleeting beauty, this is conceptual photography disguised as sports coverage. And quite frankly, it's astounding.

The coup de grâce comes from Sebastian Piorek's The Overflowing Earth, winner of Editorial/Press Photographer of the Year in the non-pro category. For some time now, he's been documented Poland's expanding landfills with the eye of a master documentarian and the soul of a poet. In his own word: "What once seemed like isolated dumps now spread endlessly, forming landscapes where refuse dominates."

(Image credit: Sebastian Piorek)

The abstract beauty of waste patterns contrasted against their grim reality? That's visual storytelling at its finest. This isn't just journalism; it's prophetic art.

The great leveling

In a way, this shouldn't be surprising. We're all aware that the technical barriers that once separated professional from amateur are crumbling faster than a sandcastle at high tide. Yet shiny new technology alone doesn't explain what we're seeing.

These non-professional winners aren't just technically competent; they're visually sophisticated. They're shooting with the confidence of veterans and the hunger of newcomers; a combination that's proving devastatingly effective.

It feels like the photography world is experiencing its own version of the streaming revolution that's recently upended traditional Hollywood. The tools of production are in everyone's hands now, and raw talent is rising to the top, regardless of pedigree, gatekeeping or credentials.