"I was setting everything up for a cover with Slash and Ozzy Osbourne, and Slash walked into the studio, saw me, and went, ‘Oh, it’s you!’ – I remember thinking ‘Slash knows me. Slash knows me!’"

“I was following music and taking pictures myself in the late Eighties,” he says, “and did my first professional assignment in 1990, for Kerrang! magazine, who I still shoot for now.”

He got the gig via a friend: “I’ve always been into alternative music, and a friend of mine used to put out his own fanzine, which is what [music fans] did in the late Eighties – produced small A5-size magazines printed in black-and-white. I started taking pictures for him because it was fun, and I was taking pictures of bands anyway, and it was quite nice seeing my little pictures in print.

“But he knew someone who worked at Kerrang! All the photographers were busy and they needed someone to do a job for them, and he said, ‘Ask Paul.’ I did it, and kept going to them, ‘If you’ve got anything else…’ and it kind of went from there really.”

So he has this advice for anyone wanting to follow in his footsteps: “My journey started with the fanzine. The modern-day equivalent would be a music website or student magazine that can get you access to live shows. The chances are you will not be paid, but it is a good way to meet people and build your portfolio.”

Before becoming a photographer, Harries worked for the Bank of England for four years, “and because I was earning money, I started going to lots of concerts, which is what I loved doing, and the photography came from enjoying the concerts and wanting to capture it.”

His bosses at the bank were “really cool – they knew what I wanted to do, so when I started to get professional commissions, they would let me have a day off. And then my parents were like, ‘Why don’t you leave work and give this a year to see if it’ll work out or not, so you don’t have to worry about bills or anything?’ I was still living at home, and my parents said, ‘We’ll support you for a year,’ and it all sort of happened.”