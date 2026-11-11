This photographer captured one of nature's most extraordinary hidden spectacles – and won a major award for it

With photographers from 79 countries submitting their work, competition was fierce at this year's 1839 Awards.

But the prestigious International Photographer of the Year title went to Italian photographer Giacomo Marchione, whose mesmerizing underwater series, The Invisible, captures one of the ocean's most extraordinary natural phenomena.

Marchione is no stranger to photography awards. An accomplished underwater and nature photographer, he also works as a doctor and orthopaedic surgeon.

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Away from the operating table, he is fascinated by the mysterious world beneath the ocean's surface, exploring its hidden creatures and unusual behaviors.

His award-winning series turns its attention to the vertical migration of plankton – one of nature's largest and least visible daily migrations.

As countless tiny organisms rise towards the ocean surface and descend again into deeper waters, they create a remarkable underwater spectacle that few people ever get to witness.

"The Invisible"

From the series: The Invisible (Image credit: Giacomo Marchione)

From the series: The Invisible (Image credit: Giacomo Marchione)

"At night, the sea doesn't sleep," Marchione explains.

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"When the sun sets and the sea seems to fall silent, one of nature's most extraordinary spectacles begins: the vertical migration of plankton.

"Millions of organisms rise from the depths to the surface, and in this upward migration."

1839 Awards adds, "Through 'The Invisible', Marchione invites us into a rarely witnessed world beneath the ocean's surface, revealing the extraordinary complexity and beauty of marine life after dark.

"His photographs transform an unseen natural phenomenon into a compelling visual experience.⁠"

From the series: The Invisible (Image credit: Giacomo Marchione)

From the series: The Invisible (Image credit: Giacomo Marchione)

The 1839 Awards

The 1839 Awards, named after one of the most formative years in the history of photography, is a contest and platform celebrating the art of photography and all those who continue to explore the medium’s capabilities.

You can see all the 2026 winners on the 1839 Awards website.

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