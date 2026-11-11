Photographer captures "The Invisible" and wins highest honor in prestigious international competition
Italian underwater photographer Giacomo Marchione captures millions of organisms rising from the depths to the surface
With photographers from 79 countries submitting their work, competition was fierce at this year's 1839 Awards.
But the prestigious International Photographer of the Year title went to Italian photographer Giacomo Marchione, whose mesmerizing underwater series, The Invisible, captures one of the ocean's most extraordinary natural phenomena.
Marchione is no stranger to photography awards. An accomplished underwater and nature photographer, he also works as a doctor and orthopaedic surgeon.
Away from the operating table, he is fascinated by the mysterious world beneath the ocean's surface, exploring its hidden creatures and unusual behaviors.
His award-winning series turns its attention to the vertical migration of plankton – one of nature's largest and least visible daily migrations.
As countless tiny organisms rise towards the ocean surface and descend again into deeper waters, they create a remarkable underwater spectacle that few people ever get to witness.
"The Invisible"
"At night, the sea doesn't sleep," Marchione explains.
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"When the sun sets and the sea seems to fall silent, one of nature's most extraordinary spectacles begins: the vertical migration of plankton.
"Millions of organisms rise from the depths to the surface, and in this upward migration."
1839 Awards adds, "Through 'The Invisible', Marchione invites us into a rarely witnessed world beneath the ocean's surface, revealing the extraordinary complexity and beauty of marine life after dark.
"His photographs transform an unseen natural phenomenon into a compelling visual experience."
The 1839 Awards
The 1839 Awards, named after one of the most formative years in the history of photography, is a contest and platform celebrating the art of photography and all those who continue to explore the medium’s capabilities.
You can see all the 2026 winners on the 1839 Awards website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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