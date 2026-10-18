These three award-winning street photographs prove that timing really is everything

Three extraordinary street photographs from Rome, London and Hong Kong have taken the top three spots in the Street Photography category at the 2026 Siena International Photo Awards, celebrating the art of capturing those fleeting moments that most people would simply walk past. Announced during the Siena Awards Photo Festival in Italy, the winning images offer three very different perspectives on everyday life, but they all have something rather wonderful in common: an extraordinary eye for composition, timing and storytelling.

Taking first place is Italian photographer Luca Paccusse with Urban puzzle, a brilliantly observed photograph captured at a bus stop in Rome. Against the chaos of passing traffic and the warm evening light, a face on an advertising poster becomes part of a wonderfully complicated composition, with the gazes of strangers appearing to intersect and overlap. It's the sort of photograph that makes you look twice, and what I particularly love about it is the patience involved. Paccusse recognised the potential in an otherwise ordinary scene, waited for the elements to fall into place, and produced an image that perfectly demonstrates why observation is one of the most important skills in street photography.

Urban puzzle — Luca Paccusse, 1st place (Image credit: Luca Paccusse / Siena Awards 2026)

"Amid the chaos of Roman traffic and the warm glow of the sunset, Luca is struck by a face on a poster at the bus stop. After a few minutes of waiting, he manages to compose this interlocking of gazes, which intertwine and overlap, capturing the layers and complexity of a city where diverse identities merge and blur, like tiles in an ever-shifting urban mosaic."

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Second place went to Olesia Kim for The fan out, a wonderfully colourful and energetic photograph captured during London's famous Notting Hill Carnival. While the event itself offers an almost endless supply of photographic opportunities, Kim has chosen to concentrate on something much smaller, capturing three figures partially concealed behind decorative fans against a graffiti-covered urban backdrop. The contrast between the elaborate fans and the raw surroundings is particularly striking, while the positioning of the figures gives the photograph an almost choreographed appearance. It's playful, full of character, and another fantastic example of how an everyday gesture can become something genuinely special when viewed through a photographer's lens.

The fan out — Olesia Kim, 2nd place (Image credit: Olesia Kim / Siena Awards 2026)

"During the Notting Hill Carnival, London’s West End transforms into a whirlwind of steel pans, booming sound systems, and vibrant masquerade bands. This event, Europe’s largest street festival celebrating Caribbean culture since 1966, attracts millions of visitors each year. Under the sweltering August sun, attendees from all over the world cool themselves with bright fans, becoming part of the living performance. In this intimate frame, three figures hide behind ornate fans. Their rhythmic waving, set against a backdrop of raw urban graffiti, adds a sophisticated, fluttering layer to the carnival’s famous kaleidoscope of colors, turning a simple gesture of cooling down into an exuberant choreography."

Rounding out the top three is Paul Mckenzie with A family affair, an intimate and rather fascinating photograph captured at the Wah Fu housing complex in Hong Kong. Here, Mckenzie has used framing and shadow to tell a much bigger story than the photograph initially suggests. A child bends down to retrieve a toy, a father is represented only by his shadow, and a woman's striking gold high heel makes an unexpected appearance within the composition. It's an unusual combination of details, but that's precisely what makes the image so compelling. There's a wonderful sense of humour and humanity to the scene, with the contrast between the glamorous footwear and the weathered surroundings creating a photograph that feels almost theatrical, despite being rooted in an ordinary family moment.

A family affair — Paul Mckenzie, 3rd place (Image credit: Paul Mckenzie / Siena Awards 2026)

"In the densely populated Wah Fu housing complex, worn by time and life, and home to an economically disadvantaged working-class community, a father plays with his child as the mother casually walks into the frame, like an unexpected apparition in an intimate fragment of daily life. The scene highlights the contrast between the mother’s perceived glamour and her humble surroundings: as the child bends down to pick up a toy, only the mother’s leg and a foot in an eccentric golden high heel are visible. The father remains just outside the frame, present only through his shadow playing with the child."

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The Siena Awards were established with the ambition of transforming the historic Italian city into an international centre for photography, bringing together established professionals, emerging photographers, amateurs and enthusiasts through a series of competitions, exhibitions and cultural events. The project celebrates photography as a universal language, connecting people and cultures through powerful visual storytelling. This year's winning photographs form part of the Siena Awards Festival, with exhibitions running until November 29, 2026.

What makes these three photographs particularly special, at least in my eyes, is that none relies on an extraordinary event to make an extraordinary picture. Instead, they demonstrate the real beauty of street photography: finding order in chaos, recognising the unexpected, and having the patience to wait for everything to come together. From the reflections of a Roman bus stop to the energy of Notting Hill Carnival and an intimate family moment in Hong Kong, these images are a wonderful reminder that some of the best photographic stories are happening right in front of us. Sometimes, all it takes is someone with a camera who knows when to press the shutter.