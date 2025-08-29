These images say what words alone can't – Ocean Photographer of the Year finalists will stop you in your tracks

There's something about the ocean that draws one in – maybe the silence, its scale, beauty, or vulnerability. That's what makes the Ocean Photographer of the Year competition so special. It doesn't just showcase extraordinary photography… it tells the story of our planet's most vital ecosystem – both its wonder and its wounds.

Presented by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain, this global competition reveals parts of the ocean world that most of us otherwise would have missed. Now the 2025 finalists have been announced, spanning categories like Fine Art, Adventure, and Conversation (Hope and Impact). From graceful whales gliding through crystal waters, to the harsh truth of plastic entanglements, warming seas, and the killing – these images say what words alone can't.

Category winners and the overall Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 will be revealed in September, but these selected images already speak volumes. Here are some of the standout finalists that left a mark. You can view the full gallery on the Ocean Photographer of the Year website.

Finalists

Adventure

(Image credit: Ben Thouard / The Ocean Photographer of the Year)

Photographer: Ben Thouard, Location: Portugal

"A rough day at Nazaré," says Thouard. "The wind was blowing from the north which makes the surf tricky. Not many surfers went out, but Justine Dupont and Eric Rebiere, who I was there to shoot, decided to give it a try. It was the end of the afternoon; the light was interesting from the beach instead as from the usual cliff view. It was hard to shoot anything because of the big sets and the saltwater in the air. But, eventually, this moment happened."

Human Connection

(Image credit: Alvaro Herrero / The Ocean Photographer of the Year)

Photographer: Alvaro Herrero, Location: French Polynesia

"A whale watching guide observes humpback whales in French Polynesia, maintaining a respectful and prudent distance," says Beltran. "Personally, I have very few photographs with people and wildlife because I prefer to photograph animals in their natural environment with minimal interference. I believe that responsible imaging and behaviour are crucial to preserving the integrity of wildlife. I share this photograph to promote a message of respect and responsible observation."

Impact

(Image credit: Daniel Flormann / The Ocean Photographer of the Year)

Photographer: Daniel Flormann, Location: Indonesia

"Fear, fuelled by films like Jaws, blinds us to the truth: more than 100 million sharks are killed each year by humans - many as accidental bycatch," says Flormann. "I captured this image in West Papua, where three sharks died in a net meant for anchovies. Nearby, the half-cut-off caudal fin of a whale shark tells another sad story of human impact. Sharks are essential to ocean balance, yet we are driving them toward extinction. This moment is a quiet plea: to see sharks not as danger, but as endangered - and worth saving."

Wildlife

(Image credit: Arturo de Frias / The Ocean Photographer of the Year)

Photographer: Arturo de Frias, Location: Galapagos

"Marine iguanas, endemic to the Galapagos, are one of the most iconic species in the archipelago," says de Frias. "They are like miniature dragons, especially in low angle eye-to-eye portraits like this one. This individual was resting on the black rocks of Santa Cruz Island, sunbathing after a foraging dive. By sheer luck, I photographed the split-second in which it was sneezing the excess salt it had absorbed during its dive. Sneezing is not a discomfort signal, it is perfectly natural behaviour. I made sure not to disturb the animal, shooting from a very safe distance, using a 600mm lens."

Hope

(Image credit: Jenny Stock / The Ocean Photographer of the Year)

Photographer: Jenny Stock, Location: Indonesia

"My dive at Puri Pinnacle was a heart-pounding experience," says Stock. "Seconds after descending to the reef I saw millions of ethereal, glittering anchovies race over me, their bodies shimmering in the sun. They passed barely a foot from me with a huge woosh – the energy was wild and exhilarating. The anchovies were highly motivated – these little fish were swimming for their lives. Not far behind, hunting jacks were picking off the slower swimmers. Due to the highly reflective skin of anchovies and their tendency to blow out under flash-photography, I knew I had to shoot this fast paced image carefully. I reduced my strobes to the lowest setting and my shutter speed to 250."

