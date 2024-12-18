Pentax honored for making film photography fashionable again by scooping a German Design Award

The Pentax 17, the first camera from Pentax’s new Film Photography Project, has been named a Winner in the prestigious German Design Awards 2025 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.

Released in June 2024, the Pentax 17 represents a step forward (by looking backward) for Ricoh Imaging, blending traditional analog photography with modern design sensibilities. This combination has made the Pentax 17 a favorite among content creators and social media photographers aiming to achieve a nostalgic aesthetic reminiscent of the past.

Pentax 17's dial layout (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

This accolade from the German Design Council highlights not only the camera’s aesthetic appeal but also its role in making film photography accessible to a new generation of photographers. Established in 1953, the German Design Award celebrates innovation and creativity across industries, with only a select few products earning recognition each year.

The Pentax 17 was recognized for its clean, approachable design and its commitment to keeping film photography relevant in the digital age. Its compact size, manual controls, and affordability aim to democratize analog photography, offering an entry point for newcomers while catering to enthusiasts seeking a simplified shooting experience.

While the camera’s simplicity may feel limiting to seasoned photographers, it aligns perfectly with its goal of making photography fun, accessible, and stylish. By focusing on ease of use and reliable image quality, the Pentax 17 reimagines what a film camera can be for today’s creative generation.

Pentax 17 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Pentax 17 faced a tremendous task in leading a new era of film cameras for a brand renowned for its rich legacy. The Pentax 17 offers a compact half-frame format, doubling the number of exposures per roll compared to traditional 35mm cameras. This feature alone makes it a practical choice for those battling the rising costs of film photography.

The camera boasts a sharp fixed-focal-length lens, which delivers reliably crisp images with minimal distortion. Its bright optical viewfinder ensures precise framing, while the manual zone-focus system proves surprisingly accurate, even for beginners. The manual film advance lever adds to the tactile charm of film photography, evoking nostalgia while offering control.

With a price tag of $500, the Pentax 17 positions itself as both a functional camera and a fashion accessory. Its sleek, minimalist design makes it an attractive companion for social media-savvy users, though the lightweight plastic body may leave some feeling underwhelmed in terms of build quality.

Pentax has long been a pioneer in camera design, and the Pentax 17 is a testament to its enduring influence. The German Design Award 2025 win underscores the camera’s role as both a practical tool and a design icon, reflecting Pentax’s dedication to innovation while honoring its analog roots.

